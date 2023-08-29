Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Movies and TV 29/08/2023

Hulu Original Series "Spellbound" Premieres On August 31, 2023

Hot Songs Around The World

Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
216 entries in 7 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
173 entries in 16 charts
Baby Don't Hurt Me
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
227 entries in 19 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
249 entries in 22 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
760 entries in 28 charts
People
Libianca
280 entries in 17 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
234 entries in 12 charts
Calm Down
Rema
840 entries in 23 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
194 entries in 24 charts
Sprinter
Dave & Central Cee
217 entries in 20 charts
Daylight
David Kushner
295 entries in 23 charts
Plakala
Kazka
229 entries in 4 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Return to the Paris Opera Ballet School with "Spellbound," the whimsical new series from the creators of "Find Me in Paris." The Hulu Original series premieres with all 13 episodes on Thursday, August 31.

SYNOPSIS: When Cece Parker Jones, a vivacious 15 year old relocates from a small town in the US to France to study at the Paris Opera Ballet School, she's on top of the world! But things turn upside down when she discovers a book of family spells in the back room of her Aunt Ginger's apothecary. While snooping through the book, she unknowingly casts the antidote to a protection spell that has been hiding her identity since she was a little girl. Turns out, she comes from a line of powerful witches called the Wizens! And in doing so, she summons her nemesis, the Mystics, who are after her magic. This spit-fire teen must now juggle the pressures of an elite ballet school, learning new techniques she's never studied before, keeping up with her intense academics, not to mention her new friendships and maybe a cute boy... or two, as well as her incredible ability to activate magic, while keeping this a secret for only her closest friends.

CAST: Hailey Melody Romain as Cece Parker-Jones, Margherita Barbieri as Simone Souter, Abigail O'Regan as Mia Banks, Sam Darius as Jack Ryder, Zac Gabriel Werb as Finn Cassidy, Etienne Moana as Benoît Ducasse, Imogen Mackie Walker as Amy, Gomolémo Tsagaé as Lola, Cameron James King as Adrian, Rik Young as Armando Castillo, Raven Dauda as Ginger Jones, Malou Beauvoir as Lizzie Jones, Charles Baker as Kevin

CREDITS: "Spellbound" is created by Jill Girling and Lori Mather. The series is produced by Zoe Carrera-Allaix, Cecile Laurenson and David Michel, with Renaud Mathieu as executive producer. "Spellbound" is a Cottonwood Media production.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0148251 secs // 4 () queries in 0.003774881362915 secs