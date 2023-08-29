Hulu Original Series "Spellbound" Premieres On August 31, 2023





SYNOPSIS: When Cece Parker Jones, a vivacious 15 year old relocates from a small town in the US to France to study at the Paris Opera Ballet School, she's on top of the world! But things turn upside down when she discovers a book of family spells in the back room of her Aunt Ginger's apothecary. While snooping through the book, she unknowingly casts the antidote to a protection spell that has been hiding her identity since she was a little girl. Turns out, she comes from a line of powerful witches called the Wizens! And in doing so, she summons her nemesis, the Mystics, who are after her magic. This spit-fire teen must now juggle the pressures of an elite ballet school, learning new techniques she's never studied before, keeping up with her intense academics, not to mention her new friendships and maybe a cute boy... or two, as well as her incredible ability to activate magic, while keeping this a secret for only her closest friends.



CAST: Hailey



CREDITS: " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Return to the Paris Opera Ballet School with "Spellbound," the whimsical new series from the creators of "Find Me in Paris." The Hulu Original series premieres with all 13 episodes on Thursday, August 31.SYNOPSIS: When Cece Parker Jones, a vivacious 15 year old relocates from a small town in the US to France to study at the Paris Opera Ballet School, she's on top of the world! But things turn upside down when she discovers a book of family spells in the back room of her Aunt Ginger's apothecary. While snooping through the book, she unknowingly casts the antidote to a protection spell that has been hiding her identity since she was a little girl. Turns out, she comes from a line of powerful witches called the Wizens! And in doing so, she summons her nemesis, the Mystics, who are after her magic. This spit-fire teen must now juggle the pressures of an elite ballet school, learning new techniques she's never studied before, keeping up with her intense academics, not to mention her new friendships and maybe a cute boy... or two, as well as her incredible ability to activate magic, while keeping this a secret for only her closest friends.CAST: Hailey Melody Romain as Cece Parker-Jones, Margherita Barbieri as Simone Souter, Abigail O'Regan as Mia Banks, Sam Darius as Jack Ryder, Zac Gabriel Werb as Finn Cassidy, Etienne Moana as Benoît Ducasse, Imogen Mackie Walker as Amy, Gomolémo Tsagaé as Lola, Cameron James King as Adrian, Rik Young as Armando Castillo, Raven Dauda as Ginger Jones, Malou Beauvoir as Lizzie Jones, Charles Baker as KevinCREDITS: " Spellbound " is created by Jill Girling and Lori Mather. The series is produced by Zoe Carrera-Allaix, Cecile Laurenson and David Michel, with Renaud Mathieu as executive producer. " Spellbound " is a Cottonwood Media production.



