Grammy Songwriter For Whitney Houston, Gordon Chambers, Collabos With DC PR Agent, Nicole Kirby To See Next Whitney Phenom

This promises to be an emotionally charged evening filled with heartfelt renditions that celebrate the iconic artist and her timeless music. We invite music enthusiasts, fans, and aspiring artists alike to join us as we come together to honor Whitney Houston's immeasurable contribution to the music industry. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy Award Winner Gordon Chambers will be gracing Baltimore with his presence to hear the voice of a potential vocal successor to the late, great Whitney Houston. With Houston's birthday passing on August 9th, this "unforgettable" night will be filled with soulful melodies and enchanting voices at Keystone Korner Baltimore Jazz Club, set to take place on August 30th, EPIC FAM, in partnership with Dream Launchers, proudly presents " One Moment In Time " featuring the Baltimore native and powerhouse singer, Gabby Samone.As we celebrate the birthday of the iconic Ms. Whitney Houston, join us for a tribute like no other. Baltimore's very own Gabby Samone, who appeared on the "Jennifer Hudson Show" in November 2022, will debut a mesmerizing performance to honor the late Whitney Houston. With vocals and appearances similar to Houston, it's no wonder why she was chosen to be the singer who leads the tribute. Gabby has opened for R&B legends Keke Wyatt and Kelly Price and landed a role in her first major production, "Dream Girls."Disney also chose her to remix the Hercules classic " Go The Distance ". By being selected as the tribute artist, she solidifies her position as Baltimore's Next Up and Coming Artist on the RISE. Gordon Chambers, a celebrated performer, songwriter, and producer, is widely recognized for his incredible contributions to the music industry. Having collaborated with legendary artists such as Whitney Houston, and Knight, Chambers' experience and expertise make him the perfect judge to critique and honor an artist who possesses the vocal prowess reminiscent of Whitney Houston. This highly anticipated event aims to provide a platform for talented individuals to showcase their vocal abilities and pay homage to one of the greatest voices of our time.EPIC FAM expresses their excitement: "We are delighted at EPIC FAM to partner with Dream Launchers and Keystone Korner in celebrating the music and honoring the vocal artistry of Ms. Whitney Houston, the greatest female vocalist in Pop music history."CarVer Communications, widely recognized and acclaimed as the preeminent public relations agency in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area, has had the pleasure and privilege of cultivating a longstanding and fruitful partnership with Chambers over the past few years. CarVer has also had the pleasure of being the PR agency behind EPICFAM's most notable projects. Over the course of this enduring collaboration, CarVer Communications has consistently showcased its unwavering commitment to both clients by assuming an instrumental and indispensable role in connecting the two for this momentous occasion. It was clear to CEO, Nicole Kirby that this is a tribute event of grand magnitude, serving as a testament to the immeasurable impact and significance of Chambers' presence.Under the astute leadership of CEO Nicole Kirby, CarVer Communications has not only been the driving force behind the success of EPICFAM's most notable projects. This small but mighty D.C. public relations agency's unparalleled ability to seamlessly bridge the gap between artists, organizations, and audiences has earned them a reputation as the go-to PR agency in the region. As the event approaches, the anticipation continues to build. CarVer Communications is at the forefront of promotional efforts, ensuring that the public is well-informed and eagerly awaiting this unforgettable night."As the President of CarVer Communications, I firmly believe that the magic of powerful collaborations lies in weaving diverse tapestries. Together, we don't just create events; we elevate brands to new horizons and etch unforgettable narratives in the hearts of audiences." - said Kirby.This promises to be an emotionally charged evening filled with heartfelt renditions that celebrate the iconic artist and her timeless music. We invite music enthusiasts, fans, and aspiring artists alike to join us as we come together to honor Whitney Houston's immeasurable contribution to the music industry.



