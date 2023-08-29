Shellfish - Summer Indie Movie Sweeps With 35 Festival Wins!





Read what people are saying! See what can be accomplished on an indie, micro-budget. It played at 75 film festivals around the world and won TEN BEST OF FESTIVAL AWARDS. Wait...maybe you should watch this little movie. Click here to learn more and to watch SHELLFISH -> https://linktr.ee/shellfishfilm



SHELLFISH is the first feature film from writer/director Hunter Hopewell, who also plays the protagonist, Keller - a stop motion animator who has a week to make a film with his dumbstruck brother and the girl of his dreams without his parents finding out. As their shoot unravels, Keller must face his own selfishness and decide which is more important, his filmmaking or close relationships.



SHELLFISH is a heartfelt, coming-of-age comedy with a stop-motion twist. Following a harrowing loss, Keller focuses on filmmaking instead of dealing with traumatic circumstances. Consequently, strong emotions are depicted through animation mixed with live-action footage, inspired by films like Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and Me and Earl and the Dying Girl.



Audiences love the film's cinematic look, standout comedic & heartfelt performances, colorful set pieces, engaging story, catchy original score, and soundtrack featuring popular alternative artists Tally Hall, Kishi Bashi, and Austin Weber.



SHELLFISH doesn't take itself too seriously even while dealing with emotionally charged themes, like death, parenthood, sibling rivalry, commitment, and of course, selfishness.



Initially made possible through UNLV's Johnny Brenden Filmmakers Grant, SHELLFISH was completed with support from many selfless contributors and collaborators. It premiered at the Dances with Films Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, once owned by Johnny Brenden's grandfather, Ted Mann.



SHELLFISH is available as VOD on every major streaming platform, distributed by Freestyle



