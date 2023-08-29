Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates





Bryan's 2024 tour will take place in stadiums and major arenas across North America, kicking off in



The tour will conclude in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma with two shows at the BOK Center on December 13 and 14. The shows will be supported by The Middle East,



The 27-year-old has built a hard-won reputation as an in-concert force of nature, second to none, as evidenced by anyone who attended shows from his Burn, Burn, Burn Tour which wraps in Kansas City at the end of the month. All shows sold out instantly several months in advance, and he set new attendance records at several venues along the way.



The new 16-track body of work explores the Grammy-nominated singer's southern states roots that combine a litany of varied musical and literary influences that might be best described as "Zach Bryan music."



Written and produced entirely by Bryan himself, the self-titled album features raw and unfiltered stories that speak from the heart directly to his ever-growing global fanbase.



Zach Bryan's The Quittin Time Tour 2024 Dates:

March 06 - Chicago, IL - United Center *^

March 07 - Chicago, IL - United Center *^

March 09 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints

March 10 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center *^

March 12 -

March 14 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center *^

March 15 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center *^

March 17 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank

March 18 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank

March 20 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum *^

March 22 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy

March 25 - Washington, D.C. - Capital One

March 27 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center *^

March 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center *^

April 26 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo

April 29 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center *^

May 02 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center *^

May 05 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness

May 06 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness

May 09 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling

May 13 - North

May 14 - North

May 17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center *^

May 18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center *^

June 07 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile

June 08 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile

June 15 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High #^

June 22 - Columbus, OH - Buckeye Country Superfest

June 26 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium +^

July 30 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center @^

July 31 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center @^

August 03 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum @^

August 04 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum @^

August 07 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field %^

August 10 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium !^

August 14 - Tampa, FL - Raymond

August 17 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium +^

August 20 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center @^

August 24 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium %^

August 25 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center @^

November 17 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place @^

November 18 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place @^

November 20 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers

November 22 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome @^

November 23 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome @^

November 26 Portland, OR - Moda Center @^

November 27 - Portland, OR - Moda Center @^

November 29 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center @^

December 03 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond

December 04 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond

December 06 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center @^

December 07 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center @^

December 13 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center @^

December 14 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center @^

* The Middle East

+

% Turnpike Troubadours

! Sheryl Crow

#

@ Matt Maeson

