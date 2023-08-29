Meghan Trainor Wins Rolling Stone Sound Of The Year At Streamys For 'Made You Look'





This year, Meghan also made her literary debut with Dear New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY-award winning icon Meghan Trainor has received the Streamys Rolling Stone Sound of the Year award for her smash multi-platinum single, "Made You Look." The brand-new category celebrates songs that played a prominent role in content creation on social media and made a significant impact on pop culture.Over the last year, " Made You Look " has taken the internet by storm, capturing the hearts of the chronically online and boomers alike. The infectious track has been used in over 8 million creates and amassed more than 50 billion views across short form platforms.The viral dance trend, created by Brookie and Jessie, was attempted by everyone from Kevin Bacon to Penn Badgley and Dylan Mulvaney, among others. Meghan was quick to embrace the song's success online, even contributing her own viral clip as she performed the track with creators Chris Olsen and Sri in her bathtub (their stunning performance has earned over 105 million views and counting).Social media has given the empowering message behind " Made You Look " a chance to connect with an even wider audience. The song has garnered over 750 million global streams and the accompanying music video has surpassed 141 million views on YouTube.The video, which is an eclectic Barbiecore wonderland, highlights Meghan's love for her TikTok community, featuring several prominent creators including Chris Olsen, Drew Afualo, and Remi Bader. Meghan's success with the song on TikTok also landed her on the cover of the New York Times Sunday Business section, which celebrated her ability to utilize the platform.The Sound of the Year award is the perfect testament to Meghan's TikTok renaissance - stay tuned for more soon…Meghan is sure to make you look again!Meghan Trainor first made history in 2014 with her diamond-certified smash single "All About That Bass." Since then, the award-winning singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist has garnered a GRAMMY® for Best New Artist, achieved eight multi-platinum singles and two multi-platinum albums, sold out three world tours, penned multi-platinum hits for peers across pop and country, and received countless industry awards and nominations.Expanding her influence on pop culture, she starred on FOX's hit series THE FOUR: Battle for Stardom and on the superstar coaching panel of The Voice UK. She kicked off 2020 with the release of her third full-length album, Treat Myself (Epic Records), which includes the platinum smash " No Excuses " as well as blockbuster anthems and collaborations such as " Nice To Meet Ya " [feat. Nicki Minaj], "Genetics" [feat. Pussycat Dolls], and "Wave" [feat. Mike Sabath].At the end of 2020 she released her first-ever Christmas album, A Very Trainor Christmas, featuring the #1 holiday radio single " White Christmas " featuring Seth MacFarlane. In 2021, we got to watch her as the host of Top Chef Family Style on Peacock and as a judge on Clash of the Cover Bands on E!.In September of 2021 she also launched her podcast Workin' On It which she hosts alongside her brother, Ryan Trainor. In 2022 Meghan released her fourth full-length album, Takin' It Back, which takes you through her journey into marriage, motherhood, and achieving a new level of confidence.The album features colossal certified platinum hit "Made You Look," which has garnered over 300 million streams and become a global sensation, being used in over 6 million videos on social media to date. The track also took the #1 spot on Billboard's Adult Pop Airplay chart and Hot AC chart.She kicked off 2023 by joining the judging panel of the iconic star-maker series, Australian Idol, in its highly anticipated return to air. In March, Meghan released Made You Look (Deluxe), which features 3 new songs including new single "Mother."This year, Meghan also made her literary debut with Dear Future Mama, a humorous, unflinching guide to pregnancy and motherhood. Recently, Meghan also gave birth to her second child with husband Daryl Sabara, Barry Bruce Trainor.



