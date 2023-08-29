Of Limbo Unleash New Single 'California Demon'





The band released 'Let's Go' in 2022 - which found placement on key Hard Rock playlists at Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Long Beach, CA based Rockers OF LIMBO have released their controversial and provocative new single "California Demon." The heavy and sinister groove-laden track explores the concept of making a Mephistophelian bargain for diabolical favors to achieve your Hollywood dreams.The song was recorded at Fab Factory Studios and produced by Mike Pepe (Taking Back Sunday, Plain White T's), with mixing and mastering done by Grammy Winner Jett Galindo.The song features wicked & sinewy dark guitar riffs, thunderous drums, a throbbing bass line, and a chorus as addictive as it is memorable. The band's influences from 90's stalwarts like Alice in Chains and Soundgarden shine through on the track.The band's Luke Davies says "The song explores the concept of "selling your soul for fame and fortune" but in a literal sense. As if the devil was real and young, innocent and corruptible people are actually coming to Hollywood and selling their soul to become a star. There's a large section of the population, like our conspiracy theory loving uncle, who believes this to be 100% fact/reality.He sends us videos of stars in interviews implying they sold their souls, or the latest Grammy performances, etc. from Sam Smith or mumble rappers dressed up as Satan. He doesn't believe this is just pageantry. He thinks it's all some kind of televised satanic ritual. It's a concept we always felt was perfect for a rock song. Innocent girl comes to Hollywood with wide eyes and high hopes, only to find she has to sacrifice a lot more than she bargained for… HER SOUL"!The video for "California Demon" was directed by Tony Vercelli and filmed at Baur Films in Long Beach and Nuvisions Studios in Santa Ana. It was produced by Todd Grilli of 4th Street Productions. The band's Jake Davies says "Yes, we DID actually set Luke's guitar on fire while he played it at the end. We had to douse Luke in flame retardant spray and pray to sweet baby Jesus that he didn't get 3rd degree burns. It was definitely super sketchy at times! On a few takes I had to run in with a wet blanket to extinguish the flames". Watch HereThe band will be announcing new tour dates in September. The band will be playing live throughout the fall, with plans to release more new music and tour throughout 2024.Brothers Jake and Luke Davies were raised in Melbourne, Australia - but relocated to Long Beach, CA to further their music career in the states. The band pride themselves on making every show a party with their unique take on Heavy Rock N' Roll. Kevin Martin of Candlebox says "OF LIMBO is the last dangerous Rock N' Roll band you f*&^rs will ever see".OF LIMBO play 100+ shows per year, and have toured nationally with Wolfmother, Hinder, Candlebox, Buckcherry, Joyous Wolf, and Blue Oyster Cult, among others. Their high-energy performances create an electric atmosphere that is infectious, making it impossible not to have fun.The band released 'Let's Go' in 2022 - which found placement on key Hard Rock playlists at Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Pandora. The band has received positive press at Loudwire, Bravewords, HEAVY Magazine, Subculture Magazine, and more. Previously released tracks include 'Happened Again, 'Nothing But Now' ; 'Nicotine'; and 'Fight For Your Right' (Beastie Boys cover).



