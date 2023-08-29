Mannequin Pussy Release New Single 'I Got Heaven'



"'I Got Heaven' is a song intended to merge the sacred and the profane and to serve as a reminder that we are all perfect exactly as we have been made and that no one gets to decide how a life should or should not be lived," Dabice explains.

"Heaven is here on a planet that gave us everything we needed to survive.



Last week the band launched Romantic Records, a new imprint that will release the band's long out of print debut album Romantic. The reissue is available for pre-order now.



Mannequin Pussy is hitting the road this fall on a support tour that kicks off next week in Los Angeles, CA and goes through mid-October. The band is also set to play the Primavera Sound Weekender in November. All dates below.



Mannequin Pussy is Colins "Bear" Regisford, Kaleen Reading, Maxine Steen and Marisa Dabice.



Tour Dates

9/7 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *

9/8 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre *

9/9 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater *

9/10 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace *

9/12 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues *

9/13 - Austin, TX @ Emo's *

9/15 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage *

9/16 - Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor *

9/18 - Asheville, NC @ The

9/19 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl *

9/21 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life *

9/22 - Mckees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theater *

9/24 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium *

9/26 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

9/27 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

9/29 - Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs *

9/30 - Chicago, IL @ Concord

10/3 - Lawrence, KS @ The Granada *

10/5 - Denver, CO @ Summit *

10/6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell *

10/10 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre *

10/11 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

10/13 -

10/14 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues *

10/23-27 - Miami, FL @

11/17 - San Juan De Alicante, ES @ Magic

11/18 - L'hospitalet De Llobregat, ES @ Primavera Sound

11/19 - Lisboa, PT @ ZDB

11/20 - Porto, PT @ Maus Hábitos

