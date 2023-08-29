Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 29/08/2023

Inner Circle, Bad Boys Of Reggae, To Perform In Orlando

Inner Circle, Bad Boys Of Reggae, To Perform In Orlando

Hot Songs Around The World

Flowers
Miley Cyrus
759 entries in 28 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
193 entries in 24 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
233 entries in 12 charts
Sprinter
Dave & Central Cee
217 entries in 20 charts
Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
216 entries in 7 charts
Calm Down
Rema
838 entries in 23 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
249 entries in 22 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
172 entries in 16 charts
Baby Don't Hurt Me
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
227 entries in 19 charts
People
Libianca
279 entries in 17 charts
Daylight
David Kushner
294 entries in 23 charts
Plakala
Kazka
229 entries in 4 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Inner Circle, the Grammy Award winning reggae band will be coming to Orlando to perform this Sunday, August 27 at Boxi Park (6877 Tavistock Lakes Blvd). They are headlining the Reggae Day event which runs from Noon to 10 pm. Inner Circle will perform on stage at 8pm to 9:30 pm.

Inner Circle is world renowned for the Bad Boys movie theme song Bad Boys. Another hit Sweat (A La La La La Long) is now certified Gold by the RIAA in the United States over 30 years after its release. Sweat (A La La La La Long) has sold over 500,000 units in the United States and United Kingdom since its release by SoundBwoy Entertainment/DubShot Records.

Brothers Ian Lewis and Roger Lewis founded Inner Circle over 50 years ago. The band is celebrating over 50 years of playing reggae music together and is a token of love and longevity within the industry. "We are thankful to our fans for their continued support. We look forward to performing in Orlando at Reggae Day and spreading the love and positive message of reggae music," said Ian Lewis, co-founder of Inner Circle.

The Bad Boys of Reggae are enjoying their performances in the United States and tour stops at international destinations around the world. Some of their new releases include the official Remix to their hit song Riches Wii A Pree. Featured on the remix with Inner Circle are 90's reggae star Snow and DanceHall star Teejay. The original Riches Wii A Pree was released with Inner Circle and Teejay. Additional new releases include Rebel Love with Inner Circle and UB 40, Beat Down Babylon featuring Inner Circle, Freddie McGregor and Mykal Rose. Inner Circle is currently working on a new album to be released in 2024.
Advance tickets are $20; Tickets at the door are $25. For more information please visit www.badboysofreggae.com.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0152011 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0039019584655762 secs