Joshua Redman Covers Bruce Springsteen With A Riveting New Version Of "Streets Of Philadelphia"

Written by Jimmy McHugh, Harold Adamson. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Acclaimed saxophonist Joshua Redman has shared his riveting cover of Bruce Springsteen's "Streets of Philadelphia," the third single to be revealed from his forthcoming Blue Note debut where are we out September 15. One of his most compelling albums to date, where are we is a musical journey across the United States of America that also marks Redman's first-ever album with a vocalist—the dynamic young singer Gabrielle Cavassa - who is featured throughout along with a brilliant quartet comprised of pianist Aaron Parks, bassist Joe Sanders, and drummer Brian Blade."Streets of Philadelphia" also features special guest Kurt Rosenwinkel on guitar and follows the previous singles "Chicago Blues"—a mash-up of Count Basie's "Goin' to Chicago" with Sufjan Stevens' " Chicago " featuring vibraphonist Joel Ross—and "Baltimore," a song by the classically influenced songwriter Gabriel Kahane, which Redman's quartet performs as an instrumental. Redman will be touring the project across the U.S. and Europe following the album's release including concerts at SFJAZZ in San Francisco (Sept. 21), 92NY in New York (Sept. 27), and The Kennedy Center in Washington DC (Oct. 3). See a full list of confirmed tour dates at joshuaredman.com."The surface concept of where are we is rather simple," explains Redman. "Each of the songs on the album is about, or at least makes reference to, a specific geographical location (city or state or region) in the United States: Bruce Springsteen's 'Streets of Philadelphia,' Count Basie's 'Going To Chicago,' Rodgers & Hart's 'Manhattan,' John Coltrane's 'Alabama,' etc… So, on one level, this is an album 'about' America — at once a celebration and a critique. But it is also, to varying degrees, a ballads album, a standards album, an album of romantic longing, an album of social reflection, an album of melodic invention, an album of improvisational adventure, an album of mashups, perhaps even a tribute album of sorts."The track listing for where are we is as follows:Side A- After Minneapolis (face toward mo[u]rning)Lyrics written by Joshua Redman, Music written by Joshua Redman and Woodie Guthrie Streets Of PhiladelphiaWritten by Bruce Springsteen Chicago BluesWritten by Count Basie, James Rushing, Sufjan StevensSide B- BaltimoreWritten by Gabriel Kahane- By The Time I Get To PhoenixWritten by Jimmy WebbSide C- Do You Know What It Means To Miss New Orleans?Written by Eddie DeLange and Louis Alter- ManhattanWritten by Lorenz Hart and Richard Rodgers- My Heart In San Francisco (Holiday)Written by Joshua Redman, Douglass Cross, George Cory, Thelonious Monk- That's New EnglandWritten by Joshua Redman, Charles Ives, James SinclairSide D Alabama (intro)Written by John Coltrane- Stars Fell On AlabamaWritten by Frank S. Perkins and Mitchell Parish- AlabamaWritten by John Coltrane- Where Are You?Written by Jimmy McHugh, Harold Adamson.



