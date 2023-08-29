City Girls Release New Single "Face Down"





With more than 15 billion cumulative streams to their credit and co-signs from hip-hop heavyweights ranging from Missy Elliott, who directed the video for 2021's "Twerkulator,"to New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This marks their third brash, straight-talking single this summer, as the Miami rappers' third studio album is close to arriving. In June City Girls' JT and Yung Miami gave the world the 'rich, young and pretty bitch anthem' "I Need A Thug", followed by the clever word-play of the "Pinata" single. In addition JT's "No Bars" came last month, as well as being prominently featured on Diddy's "Act Bad (featuring City Girls and Fabolous)."Wasting no time swaggering into summer, they have also played festivals such as Rolling Lou's California and Miami, as well as Sumer Jam Houston. City Girls' last album came back in June 2020, which was "City On Lock." At the time, that project went on to debut at number 29 on the Billboard 200 chart. It was led by hit singles such as "Jobs" and "P**** Talk" featuring Doja Cat.The trailblazing duo left their mark on 2022 with "Top Notch" featuring Fivio Foreign and " Good Love " — an up-tempo linkup with R&B legend Usher. The latter was the latest in a long line of outrageous hits stretching back to 2017's "Fuck Dat N***a." Since then, they have landed platinum records with bangers like " Act Up " and the Cardi B-assisted "Twerk."Having recently been named one of the 50 greatest rap groups of all time by Billboard, Yung Miami and JT are primed to make your summer bad - real bad. Times two.With more than 15 billion cumulative streams to their credit and co-signs from hip-hop heavyweights ranging from Missy Elliott, who directed the video for 2021's "Twerkulator,"to Lil Wayne (a featured artist on 2020's "Pussy Talk"), City Girls are a legitimate phenomenon, who continue to rewrite the rulebook with every new release.



