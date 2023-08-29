Chance The Rapper Packs Out NYC's Barclays Center For Acid Rap's 10th Anniversary





2023 is an exciting year for Chance as he celebrates Acid Rap's 10-year anniversary and also prepares to release his next body of work, Star Line Gallery. The project sees Chance intertwine the worlds of art, music, and cinematography through a series of interdisciplinary works in collaboration with fine artists from The Continent and The Diaspora. The resulting pieces redefine the notion of 'album art' and are compelling conversations and meditations on New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Barclays Center was electrified on Saturday night as Grammy-winning artist Chance the Rapper took the stage for a sensational and nostalgia-filled performance commemorating the 10-year anniversary of his groundbreaking mixtape Acid Rap. The event followed his sold-out show at Chicago's United Center and delivered an incredible night of music, memories, and magic. From the moment the lights dimmed, the atmosphere was charged with excitement, as Chance's signature energy and magnetic stage presence captivated everyone in attendance.Chance's performance was a journey through time, as he flawlessly delivered tracks from Acid Rap with the same fervor and authenticity that made the mixtape a cultural phenomenon a decade ago. The setlist included iconic tracks like "Cocoa Butter Kisses," "Juice," and "Chain Smoker," each met with thunderous applause and sing-alongs that echoed throughout the venue. As the night drew to a close, the energy in the Barclays Center remained at its peak. Chance's final moments on stage were met with a standing ovation and a chorus of cheers, leaving no doubt that this anniversary celebration was an unforgettable experience for all in attendance.Chance will conclude the trio of events with the Acid Rap 10th anniversary show at the Kia Forum in LA on September 21.2023 is an exciting year for Chance as he celebrates Acid Rap's 10-year anniversary and also prepares to release his next body of work, Star Line Gallery. The project sees Chance intertwine the worlds of art, music, and cinematography through a series of interdisciplinary works in collaboration with fine artists from The Continent and The Diaspora. The resulting pieces redefine the notion of 'album art' and are compelling conversations and meditations on Black life. Star Line Gallery works "Child of God" (collaboration with Gabonese artist and painter Naïla Opiangah), "A Bar About A Bar" (collaboration with Chicago-based painter Nikko Washington and filmmaker Troy Gueno), "The Highs & The Lows" feat. Joey Bada$$ (collaboration with Gabonese photographer Yannis Davy Guibinga), and "YAH Know" (collaboration with Chicago-based visual artist Mía Lee) have been showcased at art institutions around the world including Expo Chicago, Art Basel, Chicago's Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA), The Art Institute of Chicago, and Los Angeles' Museum Of Contemporary Art (MOCA).



