Grammy-nominated Composer, Curator, And Activist Carlos Simon Celebrates 250 Years Of "Amazing Grace" With Violinist Randall Goosby

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Today, GRAMMY-nominated musician Carlos Simon
releases a re-imagination of John Newton's 250-year-old "Amazing Grace," the third single from his upcoming album 'Together'. Simon's instrumental arrangement features acclaimed violinist Randall Goosby performing the song's timeless vocal on violin, while Simon
lays down rich piano chords. One of the most recognizable hymns of the church, "Amazing Grace" brings comfort and reverence to those who hear it, and Simon's version offers a fresh perspective and a new level of emotional depth.
Arriving September
8, globally, via Decca Classics, 'Together' is the follow-up to Simon's critically acclaimed GRAMMY-nominated debut 'Requiem for the Enslaved'. This new project was created in the wake of the pandemic as an opportunity for Simon
to collaborate with friends and musicians and make music with a message. From the hymns that he grew up singing, playing, and hearing like "Amazing Grace" and "Angels In Heaven" which speak of transformation, to "Traveling Song" and "Between Worlds" which speak of traveling between two different locations (geographically, socially, and spiritually), the many threads that make up the fabric of Simon's multifaceted life are woven into this new body of work. In addition to performing on several tracks, Simon
has enlisted violinist and fellow Decca recording artist Randall Goosby, 2 x GRAMMY Award-winning mezzo J'Nai Bridges ("the 'Beyoncé of opera" - BET), acclaimed GRAMMY Award-winning baritone Will Liverman and GRAMMY-nominated rising star cellist Seth Parker Woods. The album also features contributions from the Carlos Simon
Collective, a group that Simon
founded and conducted. Made up of Chicago's best freelance artists, the collective is headed up by fellow GRAMMY-nominated, acclaimed composer, violinist, educator, and friend Jessie
Montgomery.
New York City area fans can join Simon
in celebrating 'Together' on Friday, September
8 at a WQXR LIVE event. Hosted by Terrance McKnight, Simon
will perform tracks off the new album alongside special guests, mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges and cellist Seth Parker-Woods at The Greene Space. For more information visit: https://thegreenespace.org/event/wqxr-live-carlos-simon/
'Together' Tracklist:
Prayer "Gather Up" with J'Nai Bridges
Love Is Stronger Than Pride
Amazing Grace
with Randall Goosby
Near the Cross with J'Nai Bridges
Loop
Memory of Summer
Settle (part III from Warmth from Other Suns)
Angels in Heaven
with Will Liverman
Traveling Song
Between Worlds with Seth Parker Woods
GRAMMY-nominated Carlos Simon
is a multi-genre composer and performer who is a passionate advocate for diversity in music. Carlos, whose father wanted him to be a minister, describes music making as a pulpit where he can deliver messages and minister to those listening. As winner of the Sphinx Medal of Excellence
2021 and Composer-in-Residence at the Kennedy Center, he sees himself as a conduit, a vessel used by God to deliver music to the people. Listed in the Kennedy Center's Next 50', his recent commissions have been granted by the New York Philharmonic, Boston
Symphony, Kennedy Center, Minnesota Orchestra, Los Angeles Opera, Philadelphia Orchestra, PBS and the Washington National
Opera as well as his work being set to ballets by Washington National
Ballet and American Ballet Theater.
Signed exclusively to Decca Classics in 2020 at the age of 24, American violinist Randall Goosby is acclaimed for the sensitivity and intensity of his musicianship alongside his determination to make music more inclusive and accessible, as well as bringing the music of under-represented composers to light. Highlights of Randall Goosby's 2023/24 season include debut performances with the Boston
Symphony Orchestra/Andris Nelsons, National
Symphony/Thomas Wilkins, Pittsburgh Symphony/Manfred Honeck, Seattle Symphony and St Louis Symphony both under Christian Reif, with European debuts including a European tour with the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra under Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Danish National Radio
Symphony/Jukka-Pekka Saraste, Oslo Philharmonic/Ryan Bancroft and Lahti Symphony/Dalia Stasevska.