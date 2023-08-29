Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Digital Life and Gaming 29/08/2023

Canadian Rapper Dax Talks About His New EP 'What Is Life?'

Canadian Rapper Dax Talks About His New EP 'What Is Life?'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Canadian rapper and artist Dax chatted about his new EP "What is Life?" This marks his first major release with Columbia Records.

'What is Life?' EP

On the song selection approach for the new EP, Dax said, "God really laid it out for me. I had been asking myself the question 'what is life?' for two years and these songs described what it was for me." 

He listed "To Be A Man" as his personal favorite on the EP. "It's my favorite song because it encapsulates the existence of all men and brings understanding to an important topic that is not treated as such," he explained.


Dax noted that he hopes listeners and fans "gain an understanding" through this musical effort.

On his future plans, he remarked, "More touring, dropping music and music videos, and enjoying life the best I can with the people I love."

Dax acknowledged that both his music and songwriting are inspired by "life."

The digital age

On being an artist in the digital age, now with streaming, technology, and social media being so prevalent, he said, "It feels absolutely amazing. I've always focused on what I can control and this era allows artists to take control of their own destiny."

Advice for hopefuls in music

For young and aspiring artists, Dax encouraged them to "be themselves." "You will run out of energy trying to be someone you are not," he said.

On his career-defining moments, Dax revealed, "The day I wrote my first poem on the way to a college basketball game my junior year."

Dream duet choices in music

Dax listed Eminem and Darius Rucker as his dream collaboration choices in music, and he described both artists as "legendary."

Success

On his definition of the word success, he said, "Success means freedom. Waking up and choosing what I want to do. Not worrying what the price of gas is. Answering to no one. The simple things like that."






