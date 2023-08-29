Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Oldies 29/08/2023

Sevendust Announce Release Of Massive Boxset, 'Seven Of Sevendust'

Sevendust Announce Release Of Massive Boxset, 'Seven Of Sevendust'

Hot Songs Around The World

Flowers
Miley Cyrus
759 entries in 28 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
193 entries in 24 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
233 entries in 12 charts
Sprinter
Dave & Central Cee
217 entries in 20 charts
Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
216 entries in 7 charts
Calm Down
Rema
838 entries in 23 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
249 entries in 22 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
172 entries in 16 charts
Baby Don't Hurt Me
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
227 entries in 19 charts
People
Libianca
279 entries in 17 charts
Daylight
David Kushner
294 entries in 23 charts
Plakala
Kazka
229 entries in 4 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Since their formation in 1994, SEVENDUST have attained success with three consecutive RIAA gold-certified albums, a Grammy nomination, have sold millions of records worldwide, and toured with some of rock's most renowned names (Ozzy Osbourne, Tool, and Megadeth, among others). Several of their classic albums will be issued via BMG as part of a nine-LP boxset releasing October 13, 2023, while the seven-CD boxset will be released on October 27, 2023. Both LP and CD boxsets are titled, Seven of Sevendust. The link to purchase is https://sevendust.lnk.to/7of7

The group has released a total of thirteen studio albums, and this compilation features seven incredible records from their catalog - 2005's Next, 2007's Alpha (two-LP), 2008's Chapter VII: Hope & Sorrow (two-LP), 2010's Cold Day Memory, 2013's Black Out the Sun, 2014's Time Travelers & Bonfires, and 2015's Kill the Flaw.

Seven of Sevendust will be available as both a deluxe nine-LP boxset (list price: $199.98) and a seven-CD clamshell (list price: $69.98).

Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, Sevendust consists of members Lajon Witherspoon (lead vocals), Clint Lowrey (lead guitarist), Vince Hornsby (bassist), Morgan Rose (drummer), and John Connolly (rhythm guitar). Their latest album is the just-released Truth Killer - their fourteenth studio release overall.

SEVEN OF SEVENDUST TRACKLISTING:

NEXT (2005) Hero / Ugly / Pieces / Silence / This Life / Failure / See and Believe The Last Song / Desertion / Never / Shadows in Red

ALPHA (2LP) (2007) Deathstar / Clueless / Driven / Feed / Suffer / Beg to Differ / Under Story of Your Life / Confessions of Hatred / Aggression / Burn / Alpha

CHAPTER VII: HOPE & SORROW (2LP) (2008) Inside / Enough Hope - feat. Mark Tremonti / Scapegoat / Fear The Past - feat. Chris Daughtry / Prodigal Son / Lifeless Sorrow - feat. Myles Kennedy / Contradiction / Walk Away

COLD DAY MEMORY (2010) Splinter / Forever / Unraveling / Last Breath / Karma / Ride Insane Confessions (Without Faith) / Nowhere / Here and Now The End Is Coming / Better Place / Strong Arm Broken

BLACK OUT THE SUN (2013) Memory / Faithless / Till Death / Mountain / Cold as War / Black Out the Sun Nobody Wants It / Dead Roses / Decay / Dark AM / Picture Perfect Got a Feeling / Murder Bar

TIME TRAVELERS & BONFIRES (2014) Come Down / Under It All / The Wait / Upbeat Sugar / One Life / Bonfire Gone / Denial / Trust / Crucified / Karma / Black

KILL THE FLAW (2015) Thank You / Death Dance / Forget / Letters / Cease and Desist / Not Today Chop / Kill the Flaw / Silly Beast / Peace and Destruction / Torched






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0147500 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0039708614349365 secs