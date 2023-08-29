Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Tour Dates 29/08/2023

TX Americana Supergroup The Panhandlers Announces Highly Anticipated Winter Tour Dates

TX Americana Supergroup The Panhandlers Announces Highly Anticipated Winter Tour Dates

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Texas Americana supergroup The Panhandlers have announced a run of tour dates next January. Highly anticipated by the band and fans alike, these dates follow the release of their critically-acclaimed second full-length LP Tough Country earlier this year. The short tour will take the band to Denver, Oklahoma City, Houston, Dallas and more. Formed in 2019, The Panhandlers consists of singers/songwriters Josh Abbott, John Baumann, William Clark Green and Flatland Cavalry's Cleto Cordero. See a full list of tour dates below and at https://thepanhandlers.com/.
Listen to Tough Country below:



Like their previous music, Tough Country was inspired by the vast landscape and tenacious inhabitants of the group's namesake - West Texas' Panhandle Plains. Laden with empathetic storytelling and sonic landscapes full of pedal steel, fiddle, banjo, dobro, guitar and percussion,the album earned praise from Billboard, BrooklynVegan, Taste of Country, Wide Open Country, The Bluegrass Situation, Whiskey Riff, Holler, No Depression and more.

Featuring four of Texas' most notable country singer/songwriters, The Panhandlers is their first foray into the world of Americana. Initially formed as a tribute to area legends The Flatlanders, the band decided to record original material after a fruitful Marfa songwriting session, leading to their 2020 self-titled debut. Since that record, the band has only grown in popularity, with their cover of "West Texas in My Eye" being featured in the fourth season of hit Paramount TV show Yellowstone and the release of their sophomore LP.

The Panhandlers Tour Dates:
January 10 - Steamboat Springs, CO @ The MusicFest
January 11 - Denver, CO @ The Grizzly Rose
January 12 - Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion
January 13 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
January 14 - Midland, TX @ Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
January 17 - College Station, TX @ Hurricane Harry's
January 18 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
January 19 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
January 20 - New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall






