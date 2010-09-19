D's Ballyhoo! Releases 9th Full-Length Album "Shellshock"



Ballyhoo!, the dynamic and genre-defying musical powerhouse, is thrilled to announce the release of their ninth full-length studio album "Shellshock." The album showcases Ballyhoo!'s signature sound while embracing fresh and innovative influences from their featured collaborators. The Elovators, Hirie, Iya Terra, Tropidelic, Bumpin Uglies and Kyle Smith, have each left their distinct mark on the album, adding their own flair and musical prowess to the mix.



Self-produced and brimming with creative energy, Ballyhoo!'s latest album is out now under the esteemed label Ineffable Records. Known for their groundbreaking ability to seamlessly blend reggae, punk, alternative rock, and pop elements, Ballyhoo! is ready to take their fans on an unforgettable sonic journey with their 14 electrifying tracks.



With a combination of infectious hooks, soul-stirring lyrics, and captivating melodies, Ballyhoo!'s 9th full-length record promises to captivate both loyal fans and newcomers alike. From anthemic tracks to introspective ballads, the album covers a wide spectrum of emotions, making it an exhilarating and memorable musical journey.



Frontman Howi Spangler says, "The goal with this album was to write and produce the best songs we could. There's no focused sound or anything like that, in fact it's all over the place stylistically. But it all sounds like Ballyhoo!. I think there's something for everyone with "Shellshock". I'm really proud of what we did, everyone crushed their parts. I can't wait to see what songs are hitting the hardest with our listeners in the weeks after release."



Ballyhoo!'s 9th full-length album is set to be a definitive statement of the band's artistry, creativity, and musical prowess. The band's loyal fan base and music enthusiasts worldwide are already buzzing with excitement, creating a palpable sense of anticipation. In support of the new album, the band is embarking on a nationwide tour. See dates below.



So mark your calendars and get ready to experience the next level of Balllyhoo!'s musical innovation.

For more information on Ballyhoo!'s 9th full-length album and tour dates, please visit www.ballyhoorocks.com or follow them on social media channels.



Ballyhoo! Socials:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ballyhoo

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ballyhoorocks

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ballyhoorocks



Tour Dates:

_w/ Jimmys Chicken Shack 9/19-10/18_



9/19 NASHVILLE, TN | Hop Springs Beer Park

9/20 LITTLE ROCK, AR | The HALL

9/21 DALLAS, TX | SUNDOWN @ GRANADA

9/22 AUSTIN, TX | SUNSET STRIP

9/23 CORPUS CHRISTI, TX | Lit Fest

9/24 SAN ANTONIO, TX | PAPER TIGER

9/26 PUEBLO, CO | BRUES ALE HOUSE

9/27 ASPEN, CO | BELLY UP

9/28 DURANGO, CO | Animas City Theater

9/29 GRAND JUNCTION, CO | MESA THEATER

10/5 LAS VEGAS, NV | BACKSTAGE BAR

10/6 BAKERSFIELD, CA | Temblor Brew Co

10/7 SAN DIEGO, CA | OKTOBERFEST

10/8 HERMOSA BEACH, CA | SAINT ROCKE

10/10 SANTA BARBARA, CA | SOhO

10/11 SANTA CRUZ, CA | THE CATALYST ATRIUM

10/13 Roseville, CA | GOLDFIELD TRADING POST

10/14 CRYSTAL BAY, NV | CRYSTAL BAY CROWN ROOM

10/17 KANSAS CITY, MO | KNUCKLEHEADS

10/18 Indianapolis, IN | THE HIFI

10/20 OCEAN CITY, MD | SUN FEST

10/21 VA BEACH, VA | NEW REALM



Through 25 years and eight independent albums, the last four on their own Right Coast Records, Ballyhoo! have earned the exclamation point which marks their name. Starting in the basement of their mom's Aberdeen, MD, home, rocking out on guitar and drums respectively, practicing every day, brothers Howi and Donald Spangler formed the proto-punk band in the mold of



The group's eighth and most recent studio album, the breezy, ska-fueled, hook-filled Message to the World, on their own Right Coast Records, finds the self-declared "beach-rockers," having grown up in public, accepting the

responsibilities of adulthood while still hanging on to their dreams of world

domination. Stylistically, their music ranges from the hard-edged punk of 2018's Detonate, which captured the feelings of anger and depression from dealing with personal loss and the exhaustion generated by over a decade on the road to the island reggae beats of the follow-up, Message to the World.



"Whatever you want to achieve, just focus on that and work towards it," explains Howi about the Ballyhoo! ethos. "Don't worry about followers, views, or even money. Just keep making good stuff. One day it may be possible to finally quit that day job and live your dream full time."Ballyhoo! is still doing just that, purveying good vibes, positivity and fun live shows meant to take you away from real life... New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This week Ballyhoo! performed the new album in full live via Youtube and if you missed it, you can now watch the entire set now.Ballyhoo!, the dynamic and genre-defying musical powerhouse, is thrilled to announce the release of their ninth full-length studio album "Shellshock." The album showcases Ballyhoo!'s signature sound while embracing fresh and innovative influences from their featured collaborators. The Elovators, Hirie, Iya Terra, Tropidelic, Bumpin Uglies and Kyle Smith, have each left their distinct mark on the album, adding their own flair and musical prowess to the mix.Self-produced and brimming with creative energy, Ballyhoo!'s latest album is out now under the esteemed label Ineffable Records. Known for their groundbreaking ability to seamlessly blend reggae, punk, alternative rock, and pop elements, Ballyhoo! is ready to take their fans on an unforgettable sonic journey with their 14 electrifying tracks.With a combination of infectious hooks, soul-stirring lyrics, and captivating melodies, Ballyhoo!'s 9th full-length record promises to captivate both loyal fans and newcomers alike. From anthemic tracks to introspective ballads, the album covers a wide spectrum of emotions, making it an exhilarating and memorable musical journey.Frontman Howi Spangler says, "The goal with this album was to write and produce the best songs we could. There's no focused sound or anything like that, in fact it's all over the place stylistically. But it all sounds like Ballyhoo!. I think there's something for everyone with "Shellshock". I'm really proud of what we did, everyone crushed their parts. I can't wait to see what songs are hitting the hardest with our listeners in the weeks after release."Ballyhoo!'s 9th full-length album is set to be a definitive statement of the band's artistry, creativity, and musical prowess. The band's loyal fan base and music enthusiasts worldwide are already buzzing with excitement, creating a palpable sense of anticipation. In support of the new album, the band is embarking on a nationwide tour. See dates below.So mark your calendars and get ready to experience the next level of Balllyhoo!'s musical innovation.For more information on Ballyhoo!'s 9th full-length album and tour dates, please visit www.ballyhoorocks.com or follow them on social media channels.Ballyhoo! Socials:Facebook: www.facebook.com/ballyhooInstagram: www.instagram.com/ballyhoorocksTwitter: https://twitter.com/ballyhoorocksTour Dates:_w/ Jimmys Chicken Shack 9/19-10/18_9/19 NASHVILLE, TN | Hop Springs Beer Park9/20 LITTLE ROCK, AR | The HALL9/21 DALLAS, TX | SUNDOWN @ GRANADA9/22 AUSTIN, TX | SUNSET STRIP9/23 CORPUS CHRISTI, TX | Lit Fest9/24 SAN ANTONIO, TX | PAPER TIGER9/26 PUEBLO, CO | BRUES ALE HOUSE9/27 ASPEN, CO | BELLY UP9/28 DURANGO, CO | Animas City Theater9/29 GRAND JUNCTION, CO | MESA THEATER10/5 LAS VEGAS, NV | BACKSTAGE BAR10/6 BAKERSFIELD, CA | Temblor Brew Co10/7 SAN DIEGO, CA | OKTOBERFEST10/8 HERMOSA BEACH, CA | SAINT ROCKE10/10 SANTA BARBARA, CA | SOhO Music Club10/11 SANTA CRUZ, CA | THE CATALYST ATRIUM10/13 Roseville, CA | GOLDFIELD TRADING POST10/14 CRYSTAL BAY, NV | CRYSTAL BAY CROWN ROOM10/17 KANSAS CITY, MO | KNUCKLEHEADS10/18 Indianapolis, IN | THE HIFI10/20 OCEAN CITY, MD | SUN FEST10/21 VA BEACH, VA | NEW REALMThrough 25 years and eight independent albums, the last four on their own Right Coast Records, Ballyhoo! have earned the exclamation point which marks their name. Starting in the basement of their mom's Aberdeen, MD, home, rocking out on guitar and drums respectively, practicing every day, brothers Howi and Donald Spangler formed the proto-punk band in the mold of Green Day and Nirvana, with an eye towards the emerging ska genre led by Goldfinger, Sublime, 311 and No Doubt.The group's eighth and most recent studio album, the breezy, ska-fueled, hook-filled Message to the World, on their own Right Coast Records, finds the self-declared "beach-rockers," having grown up in public, accepting theresponsibilities of adulthood while still hanging on to their dreams of worlddomination. Stylistically, their music ranges from the hard-edged punk of 2018's Detonate, which captured the feelings of anger and depression from dealing with personal loss and the exhaustion generated by over a decade on the road to the island reggae beats of the follow-up, Message to the World."Whatever you want to achieve, just focus on that and work towards it," explains Howi about the Ballyhoo! ethos. "Don't worry about followers, views, or even money. Just keep making good stuff. One day it may be possible to finally quit that day job and live your dream full time."Ballyhoo! is still doing just that, purveying good vibes, positivity and fun live shows meant to take you away from real life...



