Onyx Collective Announces 'Drive With Swizz Beatz,' Starring Legendary Hip-Hop Producer Swizz Beatz And His Son Nasir Dean, To Premiere November 16 On Hulu



All six episodes will be available to stream and feature domestic and global locations, including Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Atlanta, Japan and Saudi Arabia.



In "Drive with Swizz Beatz," hip-hop legend and car collector



The series is produced by Jay Brown and Ty-Ty Smith of Ty-Ty and Jay Brown Productions, Raymond Garcia of Major TV, Emmet



"Drive with Swizz Beatz" will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories.



Onyx



The brand's roster of prolific creators also includes Ryan Coogler's Proximity Media ("Judas and the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Onyx Collective announced its high-octane automotive docu-series "Drive with Swizz Beatz" will premiere on Thursday, Nov. 16, on Hulu.All six episodes will be available to stream and feature domestic and global locations, including Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Atlanta, Japan and Saudi Arabia.In "Drive with Swizz Beatz," hip-hop legend and car collector Swizz Beatz and son Nasir Dean (also known as Note Mercato) visit car-loving destinations, where they'll examine the area's distinctive car culture and bring together two otherwise disparate car clubs over a shared love of all things automotive and an appreciation for what it's like to beat the odds through sheer drive alone.The series is produced by Jay Brown and Ty-Ty Smith of Ty-Ty and Jay Brown Productions, Raymond Garcia of Major TV, Emmet Dennis of Black Drive Originals, and Christian Sarabia of 51 Minds."Drive with Swizz Beatz" will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories.Onyx Collective is a premium content brand under Disney Entertainment, with programming exclusively available to stream on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories. Onyx Collective curates globally entertaining stories by creators of color and underrepresented voices, all with a culturally specific point of view, including Oscar(R)-winning documentary "Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)," "The Hair Tales," "Reasonable Doubt," Emmy(R) nominated documentary film "Aftershock," Emmy(R) nominated docu-series "The 1619 Project," "Bruiser," "UnPrisoned," "Searching For Soul Food," "Anthem," "Drive with Swizz Beatz," "How to Die Alone," "Queenie," "Black Twitter" (working title), "Deli Boys," "Ring of Fire: The Life of Annie Mae Aquash," and "Untitled Sly Stone" (working title).The brand's roster of prolific creators also includes Ryan Coogler's Proximity Media ("Judas and the Black Messiah," " Black Panther "); writer and director Destin Daniel Cretton ("Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings") and his production company Family Owned; writer-producer Jason Kim ("Barry," "KPOP"); Academy Award(R)-winning filmmaker Joseph Patel ("Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)"); writer, producer and director Prentice Penny's Penny for Your Thoughts; writer and comedian Natasha Rothwell ("Insecure," "SNL"); Yara Shahidi with her 7th Sun Production Company; and writer-producer Erika Green Swafford and her production company Chocolate Girl Wonder. Follow @OnyxCollective on X, Instagram and Facebook.



