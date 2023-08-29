Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Jazz 29/08/2023

Pink Martini Featuring China Forbes Announce UK Tour April/May 2024

Pink Martini Featuring China Forbes Announce UK Tour April/May 2024

Hot Songs Around The World

Flowers
Miley Cyrus
759 entries in 28 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
193 entries in 24 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
233 entries in 12 charts
Sprinter
Dave & Central Cee
217 entries in 20 charts
Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
216 entries in 7 charts
Calm Down
Rema
838 entries in 23 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
249 entries in 22 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
172 entries in 16 charts
Baby Don't Hurt Me
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
227 entries in 19 charts
People
Libianca
279 entries in 17 charts
Daylight
David Kushner
294 entries in 23 charts
Plakala
Kazka
229 entries in 4 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pink Martini, the genre-defying "little orchestra" from Portland, Oregon who announce a return to the UK with a six-city tour in April/May 2024. Not to be missed, tour starts in Manchester, Bridgewater Hall on April 29th, 2024, and includes their return to Royal Albert Hall on May 5th, 2024, where the band, featuring lead vocalist China Forbes performed an incredible three-hour sold-out show in 2022.

Founded in 1994 by bandleader and pianist Thomas Lauderdale, Pink Martini is known around the world for blending musical genres and eras, performing in 25 languages. One year in lead singer China Forbes joined the band and has been charming audiences with her pitch perfect voice and glamorous stage presence ever since.

UK Date Tour Dates below:

APRIL 2024
29th - Manchester, Bridgewater Hall
30th - Edinburgh, Usher Hall

MAY 2024
2nd - Oxford New Theatre
3rd - Cardiff St David's Hall
4th - Southend Cliffs Pavilion
5th - London Royal Albert Hall

Tickets prices: £37.50 & £32.50 at all venues except London which are £35.00-£52.50 with boxes at £60.00.
Tickets are available from www.ticketline.co.uk or from the venues direct.

Their masterpiece album 'Hotel Amour' (guest appearances from Rufus Wainwright, the von Trapps and the late Michel Grand and Barry Humphries) was released to critical acclaim and celebrates the beauty of musical diversity. Their recent single 'The Lemonade Song', has garnered over eight million streams on Spotify alone, and many of their songs have provided the soundtrack to hit shows including "Amado Mio" on Netflix's smash hit Red Notice and two songs on the most recent season of White Lotus.

Next year, Pink Martini are celebrating 30 years of performing and are excited to come to the UK with their tour and celebrate with all their fans. They are currently in the studio making a new album due to drop in 2024.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0153410 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0043632984161377 secs