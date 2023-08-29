Pink Martini Featuring China Forbes Announce UK Tour April/May 2024





Founded in 1994 by bandleader and pianist



UK Date Tour Dates below:



APRIL 2024

29th - Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

30th - Edinburgh,



MAY 2024

2nd - Oxford New Theatre

3rd - Cardiff St David's Hall

4th - Southend Cliffs Pavilion

5th - London Royal Albert Hall



Tickets prices: £37.50 & £32.50 at all venues except London which are £35.00-£52.50 with boxes at £60.00.

Tickets are available from www.ticketline.co.uk or from the venues direct.



Their masterpiece album 'Hotel Amour' (guest appearances from



Next year, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pink Martini, the genre-defying "little orchestra" from Portland, Oregon who announce a return to the UK with a six-city tour in April/May 2024. Not to be missed, tour starts in Manchester, Bridgewater Hall on April 29th, 2024, and includes their return to Royal Albert Hall on May 5th, 2024, where the band, featuring lead vocalist China Forbes performed an incredible three-hour sold-out show in 2022.Founded in 1994 by bandleader and pianist Thomas Lauderdale, Pink Martini is known around the world for blending musical genres and eras, performing in 25 languages. One year in lead singer China Forbes joined the band and has been charming audiences with her pitch perfect voice and glamorous stage presence ever since.UK Date Tour Dates below:APRIL 202429th - Manchester, Bridgewater Hall30th - Edinburgh, Usher HallMAY 20242nd - Oxford New Theatre3rd - Cardiff St David's Hall4th - Southend Cliffs Pavilion5th - London Royal Albert HallTickets prices: £37.50 & £32.50 at all venues except London which are £35.00-£52.50 with boxes at £60.00.Tickets are available from www.ticketline.co.uk or from the venues direct.Their masterpiece album 'Hotel Amour' (guest appearances from Rufus Wainwright, the von Trapps and the late Michel Grand and Barry Humphries) was released to critical acclaim and celebrates the beauty of musical diversity. Their recent single 'The Lemonade Song', has garnered over eight million streams on Spotify alone, and many of their songs have provided the soundtrack to hit shows including "Amado Mio" on Netflix's smash hit Red Notice and two songs on the most recent season of White Lotus.Next year, Pink Martini are celebrating 30 years of performing and are excited to come to the UK with their tour and celebrate with all their fans. They are currently in the studio making a new album due to drop in 2024.



