News
RnB 29/08/2023

Lil Wayne Reveals He Wrote New "Undisputed" Theme Song To "Impress" Skip Bayless

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lil Wayne and Skip Bayless have developed an unlikely bond over the years and Weezy has now remade the theme song to Skip's Fox Sports UNDISPUTED show. After a two-month hiatus, the veteran personality returned flanked by a new ensemble of former NFL legends: Richard Sherman, Keyshawn Johnson, and Michael Irvin.
"This is the greatest morning of my career!" Bayless proclaimed on the inaugural episode of the new format. "This is about to be the greatest show I've ever been a part of."

In addition to getting a new crew, Lil Wayne also lent his vocals to the show's new theme song. Titled "Good Morning," it replaced 2016's "No Mercy." Released via Cash Money Records, the latter culminated after frequent collaborations with Bayless.
"Skip the BS and put everybody after BS. P.S., all I spit is F-A-C-T-S. The best, Skip Bayless, yeah, say less. Top of the top, apex, everyday flex," Wayne rapped on the song.

Elsewhere in the track, he spat, "If you ain't got no haters, you ain't poppin', I ain't tryin' to hate. Let's have a Jordan and LeBron debate, I got time of day. Drippin' on the chain, my diamonds say what they gotta say. If you think it's a game, I commentate, I ain't got to play. On in the morning, I own my opponent."

Earlier this month, Bayless announced that Wayne will join him weekly for a brief segment. The commentator shared, "Wayne has agreed every Friday going forward to do a segment with me live. He might not always be in the studio, depending on his schedule. But he's going to be joining me every Friday."

He added, "If he's hot or rolling, maybe we'll keep him on for a couple of segments if he has the time. That you can look forward to. He is so deep when it comes to sports. He doesn't yell or scream, but he gets emotional."






