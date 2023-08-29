Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Digital Life and Gaming 29/08/2023

Rapper Eminem Asks Ramaswamy To Cease Using His Music

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) According to a letter disclosed this Monday, rap icon Eminem formally requested that Republican presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy refrain from playing his songs during campaign events.

Earlier this month, a clip showcasing Ramaswamy, currently rising in the Republican primary standings, lip-synching to Eminem's "Lose Yourself" at the Iowa State Fair became widely popular.

As initially reported by the Daily Mail and later verified to AFP, Broadcast Music Inc. (BMI) conveyed that Eminem has formally asked the 38-year-old political hopeful to discontinue the use of his tracks.

Positioning himself as "Trump 2.0," Ramaswamy has unexpectedly ascended to the third spot among Republicans vying for the 2024 presidential primary nomination.

During his time at Harvard as an undergraduate, he had a side gig rapping libertarian-themed verses under the alias "Da Vek."

In 2006, The Crimson, the student newspaper at Harvard, humorously remarked, "If you think debater-extraordinaire Vivek G. Ramaswamy '07 is intense, you obviously haven't met Da Vek,"

Over the past two election cycles, several renowned musicians like Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Aerosmith, and Adele, not to mention the heirs of Prince, expressed their displeasure over their tracks being featured at Donald Trump's rallies without consent.

The Rolling Stones even warned of legal action should the Trump campaign persist in playing their iconic song "You Can't Always Get What You Want."






