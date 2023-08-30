Garth Brooks And TuneIn Launch Tailgate Radio With Host Maria Taylor To Bring Game Day Beats To Sports Fans Everywhere





TuneIn, the world's leader in live audio, announces the launch of Tailgate Radio from Garth Brooks' SEVENS Radio Network to bring the greatest of all genres of music to sports fans' next tailgate party. Exclusively available on TuneIn, Tailgate Radio complements TuneIn's extensive global sports coverage, including complete coverage of the 2023 College Football season, to help fans get the party started before every game and keep it going even after the game is over.Hosted by Maria Taylor, the station weaves her vast sports knowledge and insight with a music playlist that will keep listeners' energy high whether they are tailgating or throwing a party at home. As the voice of the station, Maria makes it the go-to listening spot for any sports fan looking to enhance their sports experience."Working closely with Garth and his foundation as we created the PowHER program, which mentors middle school girls, has been nothing short of amazing," says Taylor. " And now, we are embarking on Garth's extraordinary vision to connect sports and music fans with Tailgate. It's such an honor to be chosen by greatness to be a partner in the radio space."From the start, Tailgate Radio will feature a roster of shows every fan can enjoy, including:Tailgate Top 20 with Maria: Maria Taylor will DJ this weekly countdown highlighting the 20 biggest songs across genres from a specific year while running through some of the biggest sports stories from that year.Block Party: Saturday Night 4-hour Mixshow featuring everything from Luke Combs to Beyonce to Eminem. This will be the music you need to fuel your party into the wee hours.Tailgate Takeover: Starting with Garth Brooks, celebs & athletes will take turns as guest host of the program, giving listeners a window into the music and playlists that set the vibe for their favorite stars."This is one of those ideas someone says, 'Why didn't we do this a long time ago?'" says Brooks. "This combines everyone's passion for sports and music. It also allows you to enjoy your tailgate, barbeque or poolside party without doing the work. There's so much music on this channel, Tailgate Radio will be everyone's favorite."Set to launch just in time for college football season kickoff, fans can pair Tailgate Radio with TuneIn's extensive global coverage of nearly every sport through a new integration created exclusively for the station. TuneIn Switch allows listeners to easily jump between the music driving their pre- and post-game celebrations and the games themselves. No more missing any of the action or facing a lull in the music with TuneIn Switch on Tailgate Radio.Tailgate Radio is the second channel from the SEVENS Radio Network exclusively available on TuneIn. The network's first station, The BIG 615, launched on TuneIn in June with Host Storme Warren, and has quickly climbed the ranks as one of the highest-performing stations on the platform drawing in a global audience.TuneIn is launching Tailgate Radio with the support of best-in-class sports partners including the NHL, MLB, NASCAR (Motor Racing Network & Performance Racing Network), Formula 1, INDYCAR Radio, talkSPORT, ESPN Radio, college sports partners (Westwood One, Learfield, Playfly Sports, JMI Sports, Van Wagner & Clemson Athletic Properties) and the NFL in international markets outside of the US. Sports fans, through TuneIn, will have all they need to listen to and enjoy the events they care about the most.The party starts with the kickoff of the College Football season which returns to TuneIn on August 26. TuneIn Premium includes access to live play-by-play College Football coverage from over 100 Division 1 Colleges & Universities, including 62 of the 69 schools in the Power Five conferences and 24 of the Associated Press' Top 25 College Football programs. Try to keep up! To download the TuneIn App go to iTunes, Google Play, or visit www.TuneIn.com. Garth Brooks just began a new residency, Garth Brooks/Plus ONE at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. With 2023 sold out, 2024 dates are already on sale. Last year, Garth Brooks completed the three and a half year long Stadium Tour. It drew an average of more than 95 thousand people in each city it played and was seen by a cumulative audience of nearly three-million people. The tour ended in September when Garth played the fifth sold-out concert at Dublin, Ireland's Croke Park at over 80,000 tickets sold EACH NIGHT.In May 2021, Garth Brooks was one of five artists to receive one of the most prestigious honors an artist can receive, The Kennedy Center Honor. Garth is the first-ever seven-time recipient of the CMA Entertainer of the Year honor. Brooks is the first and only artist in history to receive nine Diamond Awards for the now nine diamond-certified albums at over 10 million album sales each. He remains the #1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, certified by the RIAA with 157 million album sales. He was awarded Country Touring Artist of the Decade at the 2021 Pollstar Awards. In March 2020, Garth received the esteemed Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. The event aired on PBS. He has received every accolade the recording industry can bestow on an artist. Maria Taylor is a television host and producer. Over an unprecedented ten month period, Taylor hosted the primetime network broadcast of the NFL Draft, the NBA Finals, the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, the Super Bowl, and the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Taylor is executive producing and currently in production on an eight part television documentary series on the history of the Black quarterback in the NFL. In 2021, Adweek named her one of the "Most Powerful Women in Sports." This past year, TIME Magazine included Taylor in their TIME100 Next list, which identifies the "emerging leaders who are shaping the future." Taylor was also featured in the 2022 Giorgio Armani " Crossroads " campaign, celebrating the global stories of twelve women, exploring the determination it takes to push past social conventions and limitations to achieve one's dreams. A graduate of the University of Georgia, Taylor delivered the commencement address in May 2021, marking the 60-year anniversary of the university's integration.TuneIn, the world's leader in live audio, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to 'hear' what they love wherever 'here' might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live MLB, NFL, NHL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, CSPAN, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.



