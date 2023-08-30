Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
New Richie Nuzz Music Video "Here For You" Featuring Pop Sensation Baker Grace Now Streaming

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pop sensation Baker Grace is featured on the new Richie Nuzz single "Here For You", and the music video has just been released worldwide.
Baker Grace is an upcoming superstar in the world of music. With her debut EP in 2019, "Girl I Know", Baker Grace emerged as an artist with undeniable confidence. She stretches the boundaries of pop music and with each new release shows a new level of musicianship and introspection while maintaining her integrity and singularity.

The 23-year-old singer-songwriter from Weehawken, NJ is working to create her own charming reality aside from the masses. Her sophomore EP, "Yourz Truly" illuminated her inner world and personal philosophies more freely than ever, sharing her story with equal parts boldness and dreamy sensitivity. Each song represents either a letter to herself or to someone else. "Yourz Truly" was followed by collaborations with rising star Cautious Clay, Grammy-nominated producer Scott Harris (Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers, Dua Lipa, Chance The Rapper, Kygo), and Mexican pop singer-songwriter Charlie Rodd. Following a slew of singles in 2021, Baker wrote four songs on the soundtrack for the feature film Last Survivors starring Alicia Silverstone, which topped the charts on Hulu, featuring the breakout track, "Lullaby". Splitting her time between NYC and Los Angeles, she continued through 2022 with singles "Shake The Earth" and "Pressure", and collaborative song "Little Magic" with Sabino along with stunning music videos to accompany them.

Her latest single "American Dream Girl" is making a splash...

Richie Nuzz is a American Pop & R&B singer and recording artist. He was influenced by artists such as Ryan Leslie, Drake, John Legend, The Weekend, Miles Davis, Wycliff Gordon and the Dorsey Brothers.

He started out as a fashion model before taking on a career in music. He attended the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City and went on to pursue careers in acting and modeling. He has been featured in magazines such as Cosmopolitan, Men's Exercise, Exercise for Men Only, Rich Yung, and others. His foundation in the music industry was built on playing the trombone since the age of 9 and he also played classical music in orchestras and symphonic bands.

Watch the new Richie Nuzz music video "Here For You" featuring Baker Grace here:
https://youtu.be/yxM0OGkg2sc
Spotify https://open.spotify.com/track/3JArKlhxVyHUQfyOmlHkDZ?si=7430413f7b85456b
The official website for "Baker Grace" may be found here:
https://www.bakergracemusic.com






