Watch Ariana Grande Perform 'Tattooed Heart' To Celebrate 10 Years Of 'Yours Truly'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ariana Grande has released the performance video for "Tattoed Heart," celebrating the tenth anniversary of her debut album, "Yours Truly."Grande recently released a deluxe reissue of " Yours Truly " with live performances of songs from the album that Grande recently recorded in London while filming the Wicked movie.Grande has previously released performance videos of "Honeymoon Avenue," "Daydreaming," "Baby I," and "Right There."The cover for the reissue is a photo outtake from the " The Way " music video featuring Grande's late boyfriend, Mac Miller. She will wrap up the celebrate week tomorrow with a video of the live performance of " The Way " and "some behind the scenes" content.In October 2020, Grande released her sixth studio album, "Positions." The album followed " Thank U, Next " in 2019 and "Sweenter" in 2018. Her other works include "Dangerous Woman," "My Everything," and "Yours Truly." In 2021, Grande won her second Grammy Award for "Rain On Me," her collaboration with Lady Gaga. Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight-years-old. She appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray. Grande is the winner of two Grammy awards, one Brit Award, two Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, nine MTV Video Music Awards, and 26 Guinness World Records.



