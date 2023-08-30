Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 30/08/2023

Kylie Minogue To Host ITV Special From Royal Albert Hall

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) ITV1 and ITVX today announce An Audience with Kylie, an unforgettable live music event hosted by the global icon and pop superstar. Produced by Lifted Entertainment (part of ITV Studios), and co-produced with BMG, the show will feature sensational live performances, as well as an array of questions from the floor posed by specially invited VIP guests, including celebrity Kylie superfans.

With a staggering five decade career, Kylie will look back on the highlights of a life in music and showbiz, performing both her current floorfillers - including the summer smash-hit chart topper Padam Padam - and a dazzling array of favourites from her award-winning back catalogue. The night comes filled with stunning dance performances, too.

Taking An Audience with to the next level, the red carpet will be rolled out for the recording on Friday 1st of December at the iconic Royal Albert Hall, with a supersize A-lister and fan-filled audience ready to Raise the Roof. The must-have tickets for the event will be on sale from 8th September.

This latest commission from Lifted Entertainment follows the entertainment format's hugely successful revival with Adele in November 2021, which aired with a peak of 5.4 million viewers and a 35% share of 16-34 year olds.

An Audience with Kylie is commissioned by Lily Wilson, Commissioning Editor, ITV Entertainment and Head of Entertainment Commissioning, Katie Rawcliffe.

Kylie said: "I'm so excited to announce that I am teaming up with ITV for An Audience with at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall! I'll be performing some of my favourite tracks from throughout my career and no doubt answering some surprising questions from the audience. I can't wait to share this moment with you all."

Fiona Clark, Creative Director, Lifted Entertainment, said: "An Audience with is the ultimate night in and night out all in one, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome the icon that is Kylie to this legendary show."

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, said: "Kylie is unquestionably a music superstar, which makes her the perfect next headline star to front An Audience with. We look forward to another unmissable evening."
An Audience with Kylie will air on ITV1, ITVX and STV and STV Player later this year.






