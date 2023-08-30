Thai-American Hip-hop Artist Daboyway Releases Collaborative Dembow-Oriented Single "Pogo" Ft. Dominican Republic Artist Mark B

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Globally acclaimed Thai-American hip-hop artist, co-founder for the chart-topping #1 group Thaitanium and actor DABOYWAY has pioneered the first collaboration between a Southeast Asian artist and the Dominican music genre with his latest single "Pogo" featuring Dominican artist Mark B. Out today (August 25) across all digital platforms, "Pogo" is a unique effort between the two artists formed out of the recent popularization of the Dembow genre-a Dominican musical genre that can be traced to a rhythm that originated in Jamaican dancehall-to an international audience. "Pogo" was produced by Latin Grammy Award-winners Ricky Luna and Max Gallo alongside Latin Grammy Award-winning Dominican producer Alcover and JB1. Stream/download it now at: https://hypeddit.com/pogo-daboywayfeaturingmarkb.



DABOYWAY has also today shared the music video for "Pogo (feat. Mark B)," further combining the pair's backgrounds as it was filmed in both Santo Domingo, DR and Bangok, TH by Dylan Maddux and Pisinee Khaosamai, respectively.



"I recorded 'Pogo' because I've listened to a lot of Dembow music recently, and I love what artists like Mike B have contributed to the international music culture," shares DABOYWAY. "I hope our fans from around the world embrace this diverse collaboration and that it helps to introduce Dominican music culture to Southeast Asia."



DABOYWAY will wrap up the U.S. leg of his "Ways World Tour" this Sunday, August 27 in New York City, NY at The Cutting Room. He's previously performed shows with Thaitanium across the world alongside popular artists including Jay-Z, Nas, Snoop Dogg, Rihanna, Flo-Rida, and 50 Cent.



DABOYWAY has been an integral force of Thai hip-hop culture since its birth. He co-founded the # 1 Thai-American hip-hop group Thaitanium who've released multiple chart-topping albums over their 23-year career and garnered global success. In 2020 he became the Head of Def Jam Thailand, where he worked on developing and mentoring emerging international artists.



In addition to music, DABOYWAY has been acting in films regularly since his 1998 debut 303 Fear Faith Revenge. He also founded the massively successful Never Say Cutz barber shop chain; it has expanded into its own brand, NVSC Supply Co., with hair products, apparel, and more. The chain currently has 24 stores and counting, becoming a street-cultural hub.



