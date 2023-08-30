Acclaimed Poet Reginald Dwayne Betts And Musician Reed Turchi Unveil New Single "In Alabama" Ahead Of LP Release





The creation of House of Unending began over a decade ago, when Betts and Turchi first met in a scenario that can only be described as kismet: as two-on-two teammates on a basketball court, facing off against poets Alan Shapiro and Rob Cohen at the Warren Wilson College MFA Program for Writers. Betts was only recently home from his nine-year prison sentence, pursuing the MFA in poetry that would prove to be a lineage of degrees, including a Juris Doctor from Yale Law School. In 2021, he was awarded a MacArthur Fellowship ("Genius Grant") and is currently working on a PhD in Law at Yale University.



When the project was announced, they shared lead single "Essay Of Reentry," the LP's fervent opening. "Essay on Reentry'' sets the tone as it replays a collect call from prison Betts has with a current inmate. The introduction is a piece that centers around the subject Betts is conversing with and what it means to leave - and yet forever be shaped by - prison.



Reginald Dwayne Betts has a truly unique story and journey that is an inspiring testament to the power of redemption and transformation. Once an aspiring poet from a disadvantaged background, Betts's life took a tragic turn when, at the age of 16, he was sentenced to nine years in prison for a carjacking. During his incarceration, Betts immersed himself in literature, discovering a profound love for words that would change his life forever. Upon his release, he dedicated himself to education and advocacy, earning a law degree from Yale, becoming a prominent voice in criminal justice reform, and founding and leading Freedom Reads. Today, Betts uses his powerful artistry to shed light on the complexities of the American justice system and to offer hope to those who have experienced its harsh realities. His story and that of Freedom Reads serve as a poignant reminder that resilience, education, and the written word have the power to transcend the darkest of circumstances.



In House of Unending, what emerges is a shared inner ear, shaped by poetic and musical influences. As Betts begins each poem—part recitation, part improvisation—Turchi finds moods, notes, and rhythms that pair with the underlying cadence and subject. Betts delivers his words line by line, breath by breath, and Turchi, through guitar, finds ways to match this breathing. What results is not Turchi following Betts, or Betts flattened into a monotone due to direction of the guitar, but a symbiotic relationship that allows both music and word to develop, explore, and intertwine.





House of Unending Tracklist:

Essay on Reentry

November 5, 1980

Going Back

Losing Her

Blood History

In Missouri

Ballad of the Groundhog

Whiskey for Breakfast

A Man Drops a Coat on the Sidewalk

For a Bail Denied

In Alabama



Reed Turchi is a musician and producer who has toured North



Reginald Dwayne Betts is a poet and lawyer. A 2021 MacArthur Fellow, he is the Executive



