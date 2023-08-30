Dave Matthews Band Announces 2023 Fall US Headline Tour





11/18 - New York, NY - Madison New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Dave Matthews Band announced plans to tour the U.S. this fall. The headline run, which will kick off on November 7 at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA, will also include a show at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC plus two-night stands at John Paul Jones Arena in the band's hometown of Charlottesville, VA, Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT and New York City's Madison Square Garden.A portion of proceeds from the John Paul Jones Arena shows will benefit the band's ongoing commitment to the resident-led redevelopment of Charlottesville's public housing. This contribution is in addition to the five million dollars that Bama Works, Dave Matthews Band and Red Light Management have already committed to the project.An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is underway now at www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com. Citi is the official card of the Dave Matthews Band 2023 tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, September 12, at 9:00 AM ET until Thursday, September 14, at 10:00 PM ET through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 15, at 10:00 AM local time. For the complete itinerary, see below or visit https://www.davematthewsband.com. Dave Matthews Band's ongoing partnership with The Nature Conservancy has resulted in three million trees being planted since 2020. This year's partnership, which will continue with the fall tour, will bring the total to four million trees. Fans can join in this mission by adding an optional donation of $2 per ticket to plant a tree with The Nature Conservancy's Plant a Billion Trees campaign - a major forest restoration effort with the goal of planting a billion trees around the world by 2025. For additional details, visit www.dmbtrees.org.Their summer tour draws to a close with the band's traditional three-day, Labor Day weekend celebration at Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA (September 1-3). Named as a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador in 2019, Dave Matthews Band has a long history of reducing their environmental footprint, going back to their first shows in 1991. Having sold more than 25 million tickets since inception, making them the second largest ticket-seller in history, "DMB is synonymous with summer" for many fans, The New York Times declared in this feature.Following their fall U.S. dates, Dave Matthews Band will head to South Africa to play shows in Pretoria and Cape Town. Matthews and guitarist Tim Reynolds will travel to Mexico's Riviera Maya in 2024 for the seventh in their series of all-inclusive concert vacations. Set for February 15-18, the outing is nearly sold out. Dave Matthews Band has sold a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs combined. Matthews recently spoke with The Wall Street Journal about Walk Around The Moon, the band's new album, and their passion for touring.In this GQ video, he breaks down the band's most iconic tracks. Matthews also appeared on "The Howard Stern Show."DAVE MATTHEWS BAND - 2023 FALL U.S. TOUR DATES:11/7 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena11/8 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena11/10 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena11/11 - Charlottesville, VA- John Paul Jones Arena11/13 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena11/14 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena11/17 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden11/18 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden



