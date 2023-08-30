Swearingen & Kelli To Release A New Collection Of Songs "Build Myself Up From The Ground," On October 27, 2023





The road to recording Build Myself Up From the Ground was fraught with challenges. Amidst the Covid-19 housing shortage and Kelli's diagnosis of multiple chemical sensitivities due to mold exposure, the couple endured a nomadic lifestyle for almost a year. Their attempts to settle in various locations, including Tennessee, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia, were met with disappointment as homes turned out to have dangerously high levels of mold, or too much fresh paint and carpet. A charming lake house they tried to rent in Michigan, where they envisioned ultimate isolation for writing and recording an album, turned out to be a nightmare. Kelli's extreme sensitivities proved to be a blessing, as within minutes of entering the house, she found herself in an altered, dream-like state. "Something was radically off," she says. "It was New Year's Eve, and we only spent one night there. I packed up our Bengal, Diesel, and told AJ we had to leave right away. Luckily... he listens to me." While they sought refuge at Jayne's parents' house nearby, a maintenance man confirmed the presence of high levels of carbon monoxide. A fatal situation was narrowly avoided. The mold, however, was off the charts, and more failed attempts at finding suitable homes followed. AJ took on the role of a professional mover, orchestrating five different relocations, while Jayne focused on maintaining her physical well-being as a semi-professional biohacker to keep up with a demanding year.



Although recording was postponed, along with album release dates, the pair continued to tour the country while uprooted. Performing shows and connecting with people fueled them and offered stability in a year of instability. The house hunt finally resolved back in Tennessee, where they settled south of Nashville, took a breath, and set up their home studio. The profound loss of AJ's father to Parkinson's and dementia was right around the corner with a different kind of ungrounding. This marked the second time they confronted the effects of the disease, having previously lost Jayne's father to it in 2018. What could have broken a couple served to strengthen AJ and Jayne's commitment to each other and deepened their artistic drive.



The impermanence of home, of parents, and of life itself unfolds in "This Old House." The artists croon, "Maybe someday when we're gone, they'll tear it down and make a parking lot / or some river will come and wash away all our years / are you ready or not?" The starkly produced "Goodbye," played and sung plaintively by Kelli in her smoky-rich voice, intertwines with a melancholic wall of backup vocals from Swearingen, creating a haunting shade on the record. "When we finally started laying down these songs, both of us felt a level of gratitude that we hadn't felt before," reflects Swearingen. "Maybe we took things for granted in the past." Nothing soothes the soul like layering harmony upon harmony - as the rootsy title track "Build Myself Up From the Ground" embodies - and having some talented friends help along the way.



Swearingen & Kelli's previous album, Cold-Hearted Truth, garnered critical acclaim by Americana Highways, Cowboys & Indians, NY Country Swag, and Red Line Roots, who called their approach "beautiful and rare... one that others would do well to emulate." They continue to pay homage to the spirit of '60s and '70s folk and country music, supporting the stage for legends ranging from Crystal



Press Praise for Swearingen & Kelli:

"…beautiful and rare... one that others would do well to emulate down the road." - Red Line Roots

"The vocal harmonies cannot be beaten." - No Depression

"The entire record is an exercise in tensions, darkness and light." - Americana Highways

"Infectious story-telling and harmonies…" - NY Country Swag

"Swearingen and Kelli are two voices made for each other" - Cowboys & Indians

"...leans on the sounds of

"Honest songwriting, emotional, balanced vocals… poignant, yet haunting…" - The Daily Country

"Swearingen & Kelli's music offers an intimate look of life's layers via folk-story lyrics filtered through a sonic veil of stunning harmonies and alt-country instrumentation." - Skope Magazine

Swearingen & Kelli Tour Dates:

Sept. 8th - Hilton Head, SC | Uncorked Live - SOLD OUT

Sept. 9th - Alpharetta, GA | Matilda's Under the Pines (tickets)

Sept. 14th - Dallas, TX | Poor David's Pub (tickets)

Sept. 16th - Jefferson, TX | 1852 on Austin (tickets)

*Sept. 29th - Woodstock, IL | The Woodstock Opera House (tickets)

*Sept. 30th - Three Oaks, MI | The Acorn Theatre (tickets)

Oct. 6th - Lake Orion, MI | 20 Front Street (tickets)

Oct. 7th - Cheboygan, MI | The Cheboygan Opera House (tickets)

Oct. 20th - St. Petersburg, FL | Sacred Lands (tickets)

Nov. 5th - Patreon / Online Event | Tom Rush's "Rockport Sundays" (tickets)

Nov. 10th - Bethlehem, PA | Godfrey Daniel's (tickets)

Nov. 18th - Nashville, TN | The City Winery (Lounge) (tickets)

Dec. 9th - Mitchell, IN | The Mitchell Opera House (tickets)

