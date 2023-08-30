The Hails Announce Second Leg Of Their Headline Tour



Adding on to their previously announced dates that kick off in two weeks, The Hails will travel coast to coast in celebration of What's Your Motive, their LP arriving on



Upon the announcement of the tour's 2023 dates, fans took to the internet pleading for more dates to be added in their cities. Never ones to deny people a good time, The Hails added 16 more shows for February 2024. Tickets for the newly announced dates will go on sale on August 31 at 9 am local.



Arriving next Friday, The Hails' debut album, What's Your Motive, is a progressively zooming out view of what happens in life when you break cycles of complacency. Moving chronologically through the track list, the focus goes from noticing these changes in yourself, to noticing how these changes need to be made in others, and the permanent misalignment you can feel when you don't grow alongside people you once knew.



An album with a worldview that expands as you listen further, What's Your Motive is a culmination of every coincidence in life that allowed for the five band members to unite under a refined, experimental sonic identity.



UPCOMING HEADLINE TOUR DATES:



2023



























2024

February 1 - Houston, TX - White Oak

February 2 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada ^

February 3 - Austin, TX - Mohawk (Inside) ^

February 7 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar ^

February 8 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room at House of Blues ^

February 9 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge ^

February 11 - San Francisco, CA - Brick and Mortar ^

February 13 - Portland, OR - Mission Theater ^

February 14 - Seattle, WA - Barboza ^

February 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court ^

February 17 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake ^

February 20 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

February 21- Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club

February 23 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi Fi

February 24 - Columbus, OH - The Basement

February 27 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle Back Room

* with support from Shallow Alcove

# with support from Cannibal Kids

^ with support from Foxtide﻿



Earlier this year, The Hails spent time on the road supporting The Happy Fits, The Beaches and the moss, all while interspersing their own headline dates and rolling out singles from their upcoming album.



