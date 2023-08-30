Jade Eagleson Announces Country Album 'Do It Anyway'





"Putting this album out is equal parts terrifying and unbelievably rewarding, because it's a collection of songs that really share who I am at my core," admits Eagleson. "Growing up listening to the classics while farming in rural Canada with my family meant I had no idea what was trendy or cool. I just surrounded myself with what I loved… and no matter what, I did it anyway. To me this album's title - and the way it tips its hat sonically to the Greats - is everything I was raised to be and I'm so proud to get to put my own spin on it."



Throughout his life, Eagleson has studied music theory and the history of musicianship in Country music, developing a deep admiration and respect for the legendary session players of the '80s and '90s.



Eagleson's bucket list dreams were fulfilled when Paul



Do It Anyway features the previously released "small-town, summer night jam" (Country Now) "Neon Dreamin'," cowboy classic "Rodeo Queen" and the neo-traditional hit "Honky Talkin'." Fans will also find the Eagleson's western spin on One Direction's pop smash with "Steal My Girl." After stepping into the Country scene with breakout hit "Got Your Name On It," Eagleson's loyal following continues to grow as he reaches over a quarter of a billion global streams and 100M+ views on Youtube, proving his staying power and forward trajectory.



Since launching his career in 2018, Eagelson has played to more than one million fans. Eagleson rounds out his busiest summer yet, including performances at Cavendish Beach New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-PLATINUM Country artist Jade Eagleson announces his third studio album, Do It Anyway, due Sept. 29, 2023. Striking a perfect balance of modern and classic, the 13-song collection explores what's important in life: love, family and growth - values that were ingrained in Eagleson from an early age as a sixth generation farmer. Steadfast in his commitment to himself and to what is lasting, Do It Anyway, is an album that is sonically current with themes that aren't going out of style any time soon."Putting this album out is equal parts terrifying and unbelievably rewarding, because it's a collection of songs that really share who I am at my core," admits Eagleson. "Growing up listening to the classics while farming in rural Canada with my family meant I had no idea what was trendy or cool. I just surrounded myself with what I loved… and no matter what, I did it anyway. To me this album's title - and the way it tips its hat sonically to the Greats - is everything I was raised to be and I'm so proud to get to put my own spin on it."Throughout his life, Eagleson has studied music theory and the history of musicianship in Country music, developing a deep admiration and respect for the legendary session players of the '80s and '90s.Eagleson's bucket list dreams were fulfilled when Paul Franklin and Brent Mason played on Do It Anyway, combining their traditional twang with Todd Clark's modern creativity (Dua Lipa, Noah Kahan, Phillip Phillips). The unique combination created the fresh Country sound heard throughout the album.Do It Anyway features the previously released "small-town, summer night jam" (Country Now) "Neon Dreamin'," cowboy classic "Rodeo Queen" and the neo-traditional hit "Honky Talkin'." Fans will also find the Eagleson's western spin on One Direction's pop smash with "Steal My Girl." After stepping into the Country scene with breakout hit "Got Your Name On It," Eagleson's loyal following continues to grow as he reaches over a quarter of a billion global streams and 100M+ views on Youtube, proving his staying power and forward trajectory.Since launching his career in 2018, Eagelson has played to more than one million fans. Eagleson rounds out his busiest summer yet, including performances at Cavendish Beach Music Festival, The Calgary Stampede, Quonset Days, Sunfest Country Music Festival, Lucknow's Music in the Fields and most recently a jam-packed performance at LASSO. Stay up to date with the latest news on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook and www.jadeeagleson.com.



