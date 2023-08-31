Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Jazz 31/08/2023

Guitar Legend Juan Carlos Quintero Releases New Album "Desserts"

Guitar Legend Juan Carlos Quintero Releases New Album "Desserts"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As with all good meals, the sweets are the most memorable! It's no wonder that guitar legend Juan Carlos Quintero's critically acclaimed chart-topping 2022 release, "Table For Five," segues so effortlessly to the sequel - the new album, "Desserts"...

Quintero's new album expands the music menu producing tasty treats while skillfully blending authentic grooves - originating from South American & Caribbean regions - culminating in a thread of meaningful performances honoring the beauty and breadth of Latin-Jazz traditions! Enticing gems include "The Gift," "All or Nothing At All," "How Insensitive," "Tangerine," "A Night in Tunisia," "Along Came Betty" & crowd favorite, Van Morrison's "Moondance"!

Says Juan, "For me, the experience producing this music brought me closer to my parents in so many ways…It's been 10 years since we lost dad and I think of him daily…looking back, I can remember him playing the piano and working out the hit melodies of the time…little did I know then I would be doing the same years later…the message is check out your parents, remember them and preserve their melodies…"

The album features music from the early 1960s and focuses on traditional Latin rhythms to serve as the foundation for all the arrangements performed. As with the last album, the music features Quintero's electric jazz guitar along with the backing by his extraordinary band: Eddie Resto (upright bass), Aaron Serfaty (drums), Joey DeLeon (Percussion), Joe Rotondi (piano). The album was recorded and mixed by Talley Sherwood and mastered by Peter Doell.

This seasoned Quintet never disappoints as it navigates an array of well-crafted classics re-imagined with newly fine-tuned arrangements! Led by JCQ's signature guitar voice, the music transcends protocols merging stylish overtures in company with traditions of romance, charm & melody.

This party is seated and sticking around for more! Now serving desserts… A seamless follow up that converts to a staggered double-album experience prompted by "Table For Five" - It's the final course topping off a delicious five-star feast! Bon appétit!

Here's what the press has said about Juan Carlos Quintero:
"A comfortable middle ground between authentic Latin roots, and contemporary, polished tones" - Jazz Times
"By virtue of imagination as well as style, Quintero clearly out classes many of his modern Latin guitar-strumming contemporaries… Quintero sets high standards with cross-cultural sound… One of the best" - Los Angeles Times
"By tracing his heritage back to Colombia, Quintero has forged ahead with personality and style." - JAZZIZ Magazine
"JCQ's brand of world beat, Latin flavored pop/jazz provides a highly rhythmic, passionate guitar voice that captures the energy and excitement of his live performances" - Latin Style Magazine.
To Purchase: https://lnk.to/juancarlosquintero_desserts
For more information: www.juancarlosquintero.com






