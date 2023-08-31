Lang Lang's Disney Adventure Continues With Extended Album And Documentary

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
September 15 marks the one-year anniversary of Lang Lang's hit album The Disney Book and to celebrate the occasion there is a new extended digital edition being released, featuring five new tracks. It coincides with the premiere of Lang Lang Plays Disney, a Disney+ Original special.
Lang Lang's The Disney Book has enjoyed huge success since its release last year, with more than 90 million global streams. The album, which features new arrangements of iconic movie melodies, celebrates 100 years of The Walt Disney Company. The new edition has five new tracks: "Part Of Your World
" from the Oscar®-winning musical The Little
Mermaid (in both a solo piano version and duet with Japanese flute sensation Cocomi); "You've Got A Friend In Me
" from Disney Pixar's Toy Story; and new piano arrangements of "Reflection
" from Mulan and "Dos Oruguitas
" from Encanto.
September
15 also sees the premiere of the Disney+ Original Special Lang Lang Plays Disney. The special documents an exclusive one night only concert filmed at London's Royal Albert Hall last year, with performances of music from The Disney Book and commentary from Lang Lang. A musical and visual treat that showcases unique arrangements of Disney's most popular songs, the film opens an intimate window into Lang Lang's extraordinary musical journey as he speaks about his love for Disney dating back to his childhood in China.
Lang Lang is joined by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra for the special, with performances of Disney classics including "Let It Go
", "We Don't Talk About Bruno
", "You'll Be in My Heart" with Alfie Boe and "When You Wish Upon a Star" with his wife, Gina Alice.
Internationally renowned pianist Lang Lang has sold millions of albums around the world, topping classical charts and achieving simultaneous mainstream success. Named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by TIME magazine, during the past decade he has performed for such dignitaries as President Barack Obama, Pope Francis and Queen Elizabeth
II, as well as giving sold-out concerts with all the world's top orchestras and conductors. Lang Lang has also reached vast televised audiences by performing at the opening ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the final of the 2014 FIFA World Cup and with artists such as Metallica, Pharrell Williams
and Herbie Hancock
at various editions of the Grammy Awards. In April 2020 he took part in the One World: Together At Home concert, which was broadcast on major television networks and streamed online on multiple global platforms. In June 2022, Lang Lang was announced as an honoree in the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2023. Lang Lang will be recognised alongside stars including Paul Walker, Uma Thurman, Lenny Kravitz, Mindy Kaling, Jonas Brothers, Melba Moore, Pentatonix
and more.
The scale of Lang Lang's musical achievements is mirrored by his tireless commitment to charitable causes, most notably through the Lang Lang International Music
Foundation and Keys of Inspiration®. Both a UNICEF Goodwill
Ambassador and a UN Messenger of Peace, he has inspired over 40 million children to learn the piano and has developed hugely successful educational programmes. Lang Lang's most recent albums - 2019's Piano Book, 2020's Goldberg Variations and 2022's The Disney Book - were all international bestsellers. One of the most influential classical musicians in the world, Lang Lang has more than 20 million social media followers. Everything
the pianist does is underpinned by his belief that "music makes life better - it heals, unites and inspires, and it makes us better people".
langlangofficial.com