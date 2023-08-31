Imagine Dragons Unveil New Single "Children Of The Sky (A Starfield Song)" For Bethesda Game Studios' Starfield







Bethesda Game Studios is the award-winning development team known around the world for its ground-breaking work on The Elder Scrolls series and the Fallout series. Creators of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion®, the 2006 'Game of the Year'; Fallout® 3 , the 2008 'Game of the Year'? The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim® , the 2011 'Game of the Year'; Fallout® 4 , the winner of more than 200 " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Imagine Dragons unveil a new single entitled "Children of the Sky (a Starfield song)" inspired by the blockbuster Sci-Fi role-playing game, Starfield, which arrives in stores and online next Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Imagine Dragons crafted "Children of the Sky (a Starfield song)" with the universe of Starfield in mind. Its rapturous orchestration reflects an introspective questioning about our place in the universe and the big questions of life, with moments of drama amplified by way of a seismic signature hook.Stay tuned for the premiere of an official music video.About the song, Imagine Dragons frontman and avid game aficionado Dan Reynolds commented, "Bethesda created iconic games we've been playing for most of our lives, and we're honored to have collaborated on this song for Starfield. The song, like the game, asks some of the most difficult questions we face as humans trying to find our place in the universe."Starfield composer Inon Zur said, "I'm so excited and honored to reveal that I have collaborated with the legendary group Imagine Dragons to create CHILDREN OF THE SKY (A STARFIELD SONG). The band has created an amazing, emotional, and memorable song, and I joined them in crafting the Starfield motif into the song as well as iconic elements from the Main Theme and the Starfield orchestral treatment. The outcome is a massive celebration for Starfield and I hope that the group's fans as well as gamers from all over the world will find it as exhilarating and magnificent as we all feel."Recently, the group released the acclaimed HULU Original Documentary film, IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS , exclusively streaming on HULU in the United States. In tandem, they dropped the IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Soundtrack Album.Starfield is the first new universe in over 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim ® and Fallout ® 4. In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity's greatest mystery. Starfield is scheduled to be released on September 6, 2023, for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Steam. Imagine Dragons continue to redefine rock in the 21st century. Filling stadiums, crafting cloud-rattling anthems, and breaking records at every turn, diamond-certified GRAMMY Award-winning Las Vegas quartet Imagine Dragons occupy rarefied air as one of the biggest rock bands in the world. Tallying cumulative sales of 74 million album equivalents, 65 million digital songs, and over 160 billion streams, they stand out as " the only band in history to earn four RIAA Diamond singles ," namely " Radioactive " (14x-platinum), "Believer " (10x-platinum), " Demons " (10x-platinum), and " Thunder " (10x-platinum). Since emerging in 2009, they've scored five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with Night Visions [2012] (7x-platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope),Smoke + Mirrors [2015] (platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), Evolve [2017] (triple-platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), Origins [2018] (platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), and Mercury - Act 1 [2021 ]( KIDinaKORNER/Interscope). With the release of Mercury - Act 2(KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) in 2022, they completed their first double-album opus produced by the legendary Rick Rubin. The hit single "Bones," featured on Mercury Act 2, recently went to number one at Alternative Radio and remains in the Global Top 50 on Spotify. The band's hit collaboration with East Atlanta-based rapper JID, "Enemy," has racked up billions of global streams and landed at #6 on the IFPI Global Singles Chart for 2022. Dominating radio, they remain "one of only four bands to ever achieve simultaneous Top 5 singles at Alternative radio, and the only band to repeat this feat." Meanwhile, Imagine Dragons' music videos for hits " Thunder " and " Believer " have garnered an astounding 2 billion YouTube views, while videos for " Radioactive " and " Demons " have surpassed over 1 billion views. They've collaborated with everyone from Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, and Wiz Khalifa to Avicii and film composer Hans Zimmer. Giving back, they've raised millions for various causes, including their pediatric cancer charity the Tyler Robinson Foundation, and frontman Dan Reynolds' LOVELOUD Foundation and festival in support of LGBTQ+ youth. In 2022, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky named them ambassadors for UNITED 24, which benefits humanitarian aid in Ukraine. Most recently, Imagine Dragons earned an impressive four nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards including "Favorite Pop Duo or Group," "Favorite Rock Artist, " "Favorite Rock Album" and "Favorite Rock Song." The band was also nominated for "Group of 2022" for the 2022 People's Choice Awards. Most recently, they received an MTV VMA nomination for "Video For Good" for their acclaimed "Crushed" music video.EMMY award-winner and three-time BAFTA-nominated composer Inon Zur is recognized as one of the most innovative and successful composers in the industry today, internationally renowned for his emotionally dynamic original music scores for blockbuster video game franchises including FALLOUT , DRAGON AGE, PRINCE OF PERSIA, THE ELDER SCROLLS, and the highly anticipated STARFIELD.Zur's iconic themes and avant garde scores for the FALLOUT series have been described as "Sophisticated and atmospheric" (Classic FM) and received two BAFTA nominations. His top-selling soundtrack for FALLOUT 4 was celebrated as one of the best original video game scores by BAFTA, The Game Awards, and Classic FM. Zur's original score for FALLOUT 76 was also released to universal praise, described by critics as "Superbly atmospheric music," "Hauntingly beautiful" and "An amazing ambient soundtrack," with Game Informer (the world's #1 video games magazine) hailing his latest score as "The best soundtrack for the series yet."Classically trained with a flair for powerful, melodic orchestral writing, Inon conducts and records with the world's most prestigious orchestras and his music is performed in symphonic concerts worldwide. He has produced and collaborated with artists including Florence + The Machine (DRAGON AGE 2) and his debut major label album release with Sony Masterworks, Into The Storm, was selected among Classical KUSC's best albums of the year. Most recently Inon composed the ethno-classical score for Benoît Sokal's SYBERIA: THE WORLD BEFORE released on DECCA Records, and premiered his 'STARFIELD Suite' with the London Symphony Orchestra.Inon is currently scoring STARFIELD - the first new universe in over 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of THE ELDER SCROLLS and FALLOUT series. Set hundreds of years in our future, STARFIELD is an epic about hope, our shared humanity, and answering our greatest mystery. STARFIELD will be released on September 6, 2023.Bethesda Softworks, part of the ZeniMax Media Inc. family of companies, is a worldwide publisher of interactive entertainment software. Titles featured under the Bethesda label include such blockbuster franchises as The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, DOOM, QUAKE, Wolfenstein, Dishonored, The Evil Within, Prey, RAGE, DEATHLOOP, Redfall, Ghostwire: Tokyo and Starfield™. Titles are registered trademarks or trademarks of ZeniMax Media Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the US and other countries. For more information on Bethesda Softworks' products, visit www.bethesda.net.Bethesda Game Studios is the award-winning development team known around the world for its ground-breaking work on The Elder Scrolls series and the Fallout series. Creators of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion®, the 2006 'Game of the Year'; Fallout® 3 , the 2008 'Game of the Year'? The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim® , the 2011 'Game of the Year'; Fallout® 4 , the winner of more than 200 " Best Of " awards including the 2016 BAFTA and 2016 DICE Game of the Year; and Fallout Shelter™ , the award-winning mobile game with more than 100 million



