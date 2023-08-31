Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Latin 31/08/2023

Billboard Latin Music Week 'En Vivo' Concert Series Lineup Unveiled

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global music authority Billboard revealed all of the must-see performances that will take place during Billboard Latin Music Week. The En Vivo concert series will feature dynamic performances by Fonseca, Greeicy, Mike Bahía, Myke Towers, Nathy Peluso and Young Miko in celebration of Latin music, culture, and entertainment.

Billboard Latin Music Week will return to Miami on Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2023, coinciding with National Hispanic Heritage Month. Additional details will be released in the coming weeks with registration now open at BillboardLatinMusicWeek.com
Billboard Latin Music Week En Vivo Concert Schedule:

Monday, October 2
Greeicy and Mike Bahía: Presented by Michelob ULTRA, the powerhouse Colombian singers Greeicy and Mike Bahía will take the stage for an intimate performance at the Faena Theater. This is a private show available only to Billboard Latin Music Week pass holders (21+).

Official Billboard Latin Music Week Kickoff Party: Presented by AP Global Music, the official Billboard Latin Music Week Kickoff party will feature live performances by Venesti, Maffio, Nacho, Bernier, Gonza, and Alejo, hosted by DJ Alex Sensation. This event is open to the public and free to all Billboard Latin Music Week pass holders (21+).

Wednesday, October 4
Nathy Peluso and Young Miko: Argentine-Spanish singer and songwriter Nathy Peluso will grace the stage at Oasis Wynwood with special guest Young Miko. Tickets start at $35 and are available for purchase at BillboardLatinMusicWeek.com. Latin Music Week pass holders (INSIDER and GA) will receive free access to this event and do not need to purchase additional tickets (21+).

Friday, October 6
Billboard Latin Music Week Block Party presented by Cheetos: Puerto Rican rapper, singer and songwriter, Myke Towers, will give a special performance during the day at Wynwood Marketplace. The block party is presented by Cheetos, and the event is FREE and open to the public on a first come, first served basis.

Friday Night with Fonseca: Sponsored by Michelob ULTRA, the Colombian singer will close the week of En Vivo shows with a captivating performance at Oasis Wynwood. Tickets will start at $35 and are available for purchase at BillboardLatinMusicWeek.com. Latin Music Week pass holders (INSIDER and GA) will receive free access to this event and do not need to purchase additional tickets (21+).

For more than 30 years, Billboard Latin Music Week has been the longest-running and biggest Latin music industry gathering in the world, spotlighting Latin's top artists, actors, influencers, and industry leaders.

The conference has become a must-attend event for artists, executives and players in the industry, both new and upcoming as well as established. The 2023 edition of Billboard Latin Music Week will feature an expansive programming lineup with one-of-a-kind performances, exclusive panel conversations, workshops, showcases, networking opportunities, and more.

Official partners of the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Week include Cheetos, Delta Air Lines, Michelob ULTRA, Smirnoff and more. Cheetos makes its second return to Miami to collaborate with Billboard on championing charitable efforts throughout the Latin communities and the artists that give back to them.

This year, Cheetos will present the Deja tu Huella panel and will bring the celebration into the community with a block party featuring some special guests. In the Latin community, Solo Vale La Pena Si Lo Disfrutas, resonates for many generations.

Translating to, "It's Only Worth It If You Enjoy It", Michelob ULTRA, the first-ever beer partner of Billboard Español, will create a series of unique, music-focused moments - from bespoke concert experiences to immersive activations to video storytelling - highlighting the variety of ways that artists create moments of joy in addition to their music.

Smirnoff is back again as the official Vodka and Flavored Malt Beverage (Smirnoff ICE) sponsors of Billboard's Latin Music Week. Coinciding with Hispanic Heritage Month, Smirnoff encourages consumers to come together and "Baila to the taste of Smirnoff", integrating throughout the full week including En Vivo programming, the Latin Power Players event, sponsored panel conversations and happy hour, sampling both Smirnoff ICE and Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind for those in attendance.

Delta Air Lines will be the official airline partner of Billboard Latin Music Week in celebration of its partnership with LATAM Airlines. The Joint Venture between the two award-winning airlines is transforming travel between the two continents by offering an improved customer experience for its customers through benefits such as the joint accumulation of miles/points in frequent flyer programs and faster connections to access more than 300 destinations through the partner hubs in Atlanta, Miami, New York JFK, Los Angeles, Bogota, Sao Paulo, Lima and Santiago.

Billboard Latin Music Week will also coincide with the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday, October 5 at the Watsco Center in Miami, which will broadcast LIVE on Telemundo. The awards show will also broadcast simultaneously on Spanish entertainment cable network, Universo, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.






