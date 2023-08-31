Coi Leray Releases New 'Blue Moon' EP





Once again, the project finds Coi firing on all cylinders, using her songwriting as a diary to reveal her unique perspective on life. She laces highly quotable bars with irresistible hooks, showcasing her lyrical acumen and impressive vocal delivery at the same time. She opens up the world of Blue Moon with the single and music video "Isabel Marant."



Ethereal production underscores her breathy verses as she reminds, "They can't f with Coi Leray." It culminates on a hypnotic hook that's impossible to shake. The accompanying visual intercuts vignettes of Coi underwater, shimmering in blue glitter, and ruling this fever dream like a bossed-up high fashion mermaid.



Connecting deeper with her fans, she passionately shared on Instagram, "This EP, I get vulnerable. I got tired of "trying" new things and wanted to just do what I do BEST. I have a hard time with telling my story because I get wrapped up in the media narratives, however music is the best way for me to tell it. Sorry I can't argue with yall on the internet all day. It's my life, my story, so why not let me tell it? s.. at least give me a chance to.



The amount of pressure I have on me in the music industry is wild. I mean, who knew I would be walking red carpets and stages with the same icons I listened to growing up. Being nominated or sitting next to ICONS on the Billboard charts in my lil 5-year run. I'm just grateful to have come this far. Just like @bustarhymes said, "who am I to judge someone who's journey isn't finished?" Enjoy - Coi"



It just continues a prolific summer for the superstar. She recently dropped her self-titled album, COI. It included the multiplatinum mega-smash "



Simultaneously, she has continued to make waves in the fashion world as one of the culture's hottest crossover stars. Her presence has already proven inescapable, appearing on one cover after another for the likes of TOP40-CHARTS, NUMERO, PAPER, UPROXX, and EUPHORIA. Not to mention, she has shined in features by W, V Magazine, Interview, Elle, i-D, and more with high-fashion spreads. All of this just sets the stage for more moves in fashion as she cements herself as a style icon.

It's Blue Moon season now!









Coi has served up a string of anthems from her debut album TRENDSETTER, including the double-platinum "No More Parties," gold-certified "Big Purr (Prrrd)" [feat. Pooh Shiesty], the Billboard Hot 100 Top 40 hit "Blick Blick" [with Nicki Minaj], and the viral "TWINNEM."



Coi has also earned her first Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 with her highest charting single to date "Players'' landing at #9. It's taking over social media with popular remixes such as "Players (David Guetta Remix)," "Players (Tokischa Remix)," "Players (DJ Smallz 732 Jersey Club Remix)," "Players (DJ Saige Remix)," and "Players (DJ Saige Remix)" feat. Busta Rhymes.



Together they set TikTok on fire with a staggering 10 billion views and nearly 3 million video creates as the success simultaneously translated to streaming platforms. It's also dominating the radio with three consecutive weeks at #1 on Rhythmic Radio, #1 on Urban Radio, #1 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs Chart, and #6 on Billboard's



This set the stage for her critically acclaimed full-length album, Coi, which arrived in June 2023.



Then there's her blockbuster R&B anthem "Self Love" with



Coi Leray's reach continues to expand thanks to collaborations with everyone from Calvin Harris, RAYE, K Pop's TOMORROW X TOGETHER and more. Beyond a slew of magazine covers and nominations at the American

