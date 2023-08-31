Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 31/08/2023

NuAsia's Latest Single "Why Are You Back" Captures Heartache And Reflection

NuAsia's Latest Single "Why Are You Back" Captures Heartache And Reflection

Hot Songs Around The World

Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
216 entries in 7 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
173 entries in 16 charts
Baby Don't Hurt Me
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
227 entries in 19 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
249 entries in 22 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
760 entries in 28 charts
People
Libianca
280 entries in 17 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
234 entries in 12 charts
Calm Down
Rema
840 entries in 23 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
194 entries in 24 charts
Sprinter
Dave & Central Cee
217 entries in 20 charts
Daylight
David Kushner
295 entries in 23 charts
Plakala
Kazka
229 entries in 4 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Emerging onto the modern country pop scene, NuAsia, the rising musical sensation, unveils their latest single, "Why Are You Back," a heartfelt ballad that delves deep into the complexities of fading love. The song, characterized by its impassioned vocals, captivating harmonies, and crescendoing instrumentals, poignantly portrays the desperation experienced when a cherished connection slips through one's grasp. "Why Are You Back" is available to stream on all music platforms.

The latest chapter from their upcoming concept album, Quiet Violence, this melancholic masterpiece paints an evocative picture of the initial stages of a relationship's unraveling, triggered by the resurgence of an ignored partner's former flame. "Why Are You Back" artfully weaves nostalgic lyrics and a sense of uncertainty into its tapestry. The enthralling composition intertwines NuAsia's signature country melodies with infectious drums and euphonious piano progressions. Through introspective queries, the song invites listeners to contemplate past relationships, offering a thought-provoking and emotionally charged auditory experience. "This is the next chapter of the troubled relationship where the ex of the ignored partner makes contact," explains band leader and drummer Roshan Seresinhe. "In her vulnerable position, does she fall for him? Listen and you will see."

The impeccable production of "Why Are You Back" is a testament to the harmonious collaboration of extraordinary talents. Co-producers and songwriters David Tough, Saint Cloud, and Roshan Seresinhe seamlessly blend their creative genius, while the engineering brilliance of Trevor Coulter (known for work with Lykke Li, James Vickery, Matt Nathanson) and mastering by Adam Mandelson ensure a sonic masterpiece that resonates with the soul.

This unique sextet is a remarkable manifestation of NuAsia's proficient musicians are adeptly forging a new and distinctive path within country music. Their recent feature on Rolling Stone, spotlighting the debut single "Quiet Violence," attests to their burgeoning prominence. United by their shared Asian heritage and a profound affinity for country music, they epitomize the emergent cohort of Asian artists gaining traction in both the country and pop genres. Spanning an age spectrum spanning from 20 to 60, the ensemble effectively refutes any notion of age as a constraining factor in the pursuit of musical excellence. Their steadfast commitment to societal integrity finds artistic expression through their evocative lyrical content and entrancing musical arrangements, amplifying the narrative of inclusivity and potency that defines this superlative collective.

NuAsia's "Why Are You Back" is now available for streaming on all major platforms, attracting audiences worldwide with its moving story, emotional depth, and musical finesse. As NuAsia's journey continues to unfold, Quiet Violence promises to be a stellar collection that leaves an indelible mark on the contemporary country pop landscape. Follow them on Instagram @NuAsiaCountry or visit NuAsiaCountry.com to keep up to date on future projects.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0168040 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0047838687896729 secs