US Rapper Ten Hawkins Shares New Single "Pump 3"





Ten has been immersed in music his whole life. From jamming to iconic artists like 69 Boyz, Uncle Luke, R. Kelly, Michael Jackson, 2Pac, Biggie and DMX with his mother as a toddler, to crafting his own rap verses in the third grade, Ten's journey through the world of music has been marked by dedication and an unyielding desire to contribute to the culture he loves.



With a musical evolution that has spanned several projects, including Too Busy Standing Out (2014), Unwanted Melodies (2015) and



Now, after a brief hiatus, Ten Hawkins returns with "Pump 3", a track that embodies his artistic evolution and sets the stage for his upcoming album. Describing the single, Ten reveals, "This song is an escape for me. I'm constantly reflecting on the past and how it could have been different if I made different choices. But also I always feel like I bear the weight of the world on my shoulders because so many people look up to me and depend on me. So, this record represents my escape - putting 20 dollars on in my gas tank and letting it take me as far away as possible from everything that's going on in life so I can breathe."



The creation of "Pump 3" was a collaborative effort, with Ten Hawkins partnering with producer Sean J (Sean James) to bring the song to life. The song's chorus was originally penned in 2019 to a different instrumental, but it wasn't until earlier this year that the pieces fell into place. Speaking about the process, Ten shares, "Early this year I was playing it for my producer Sean J and got excited about the feel of the record and asked if he remade the beat for it, would I finish it, and I agreed. He made the beat in about 30 mins, and within an hour and a half, we had a rough version of the whole song completed."



With its infectious beats, introspective lyrics and Ten Hawkins' signature storytelling, "Pump 3" is a standout addition to his discography. Fans of his work can expect more of this compelling storytelling and musical growth on his upcoming album. "Pump 3" is available to buy/stream now on all platforms.

