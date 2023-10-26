Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 26/10/2023

Strange Magic Is Set To Release New Album "Mirrors & Smoke" On November 3, 2023

Hot Songs Around The World

Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
245 entries in 22 charts
(It Goes Like) Nanana
Peggy Gou
186 entries in 16 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
224 entries in 27 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
112 entries in 23 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
283 entries in 20 charts
Sprinter
Dave & Central Cee
318 entries in 20 charts
Calm Down
Rema
936 entries in 23 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
358 entries in 27 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
231 entries in 12 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
302 entries in 13 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
197 entries in 15 charts
Strange Magic Is Set To Release New Album "Mirrors & Smoke" On November 3, 2023
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On November 3, Strange Magic will release their FOURTH record of 2023 - "Mirrors & Smoke". If you lend any credence to the idea of an actual multiverse, there is a universe out there where Strange Magic's Javier Romero is and has been widely considered a world-class songwriter and Strange Magic the band are playing hours-long sets on the festival circuit. It's not this one though, perhaps not yet, and it's not for lack of trying.

2020 saw the self-released "Melatonin Doomsday Blues" listed among titles from titans such as Steve Malkmus, Jeff Tweedy, and one Bob Dylan on Aquarium Drunkard's year in review. In a Herculean effort toward making his case in this particular reality, Javier is in the midst of releasing 4 full-length albums this year: March's taut, fun-loving "Toro At The Gong Show", the classic -rock worship of May's "AM/FM/AC & Heat", the eclectic and bonkers "Zugzwang Alakazam" in August, and finally the moody, and introspective "Mirrors & Smoke" out in November.

Anyone audacious enough to attempt to lap Guided By Voices for releases in a single year AND name themselves after an ELO song must have something going on. Strange Magic have the pedigree to lead you to water, it's up to you to quench a thirst you didn't know you had.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0094481 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0052604675292969 secs