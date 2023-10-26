Tyler Hubbard's Debut Album Gold-Certified In Canada





For more information, visit tylerhubbardofficial.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) EMI Records Nashville/ Universal Music recording artist Tyler Hubbard, receives gold certification in Canada for his debut self-titled solo album, Tyler Hubbard. The album includes his hit single, "Dancing' In The Country", which hit No.1 at Canadian Country Radio earlier this year and stayed atop the charts four weeks, and " 5 Foot 9 ", which also hit No.1 at Canadian Country Radio.The 21-time No.1 hitmaker and multi-PLATINUM-selling artist has already made a remarkable career as one half of duo Florida Georgia Line and can now add his first sold out solo Canadian headline tour.Last night, Hubbard performed the final show of the Canadian dates where he celebrated his radio hits reaching No.1 and gold-certified album in Toronto, where he received a plaque presentation from the team at Universal Music Canada.Recently, Hubbard released his new (and third) radio single "Back Then Right Now". The track was co-produced by Hubbard alongside Jordan Schmidt, and it follows back-to-back No. 1 singles " 5 Foot 9 " and "Dancin' In The Country." The track is an ode to living wild and free, embracing life's simplicity and memory-making moments. "Back Then Right Now" is the first of Hubbard's new music since releasing his self-titled debut in January last year, and more new songs are expected in the coming months.The Georgia-born and Nashville-based artist has an ever-growing fan-base and continues his ascent as a solo artist both on the radio and the road. Hubbard sets out in 2024 to support Kane Brown's 'In The Air Tour' across the US and Canada, including a stop in Toronto April 5th.With 21 No.1 singles on country radio, countless awards, and sold-out tours, Tyler Hubbard has already had a remarkable career as a songwriter and as one half of multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line. Hubbard has now stepped out on his own and Billboard claims "Hubbard's solo career keeps building," with the release of his debut solo album, Tyler Hubbard. The album, released earlier this year, features Hubbard's hit debut solo single "5 Foot 9," which hit No. 1 at radio, was certified Platinum by the RIAA, and has 550M global streams. It also features Hubbard's second No. 1 single, "Dancin' In The Country," which already has more than 300M global streams, has been certified Platinum by the RIAA and marks his second No. 1 as a solo artist. The song also spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Canadian Country Radio Chart and reached the top spot on SXM's The Highway. Hubbard has made several television appearances as a solo artist, most recently at the CMT Summer Camp, and also on Good Morning America, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Today. Hubbard's new radio single "Back Then Right Now" is out now, and it is the first of more new music to come from Hubbard, who is wrapping 2023 with a run of sold out shows in Canada. He is slated to open for Kane Brown across the US and Canada in 2024.For more information, visit tylerhubbardofficial.com.



