Cellist Hauser Announces Highly-Anticipated 2024 US Tour Tickets On Sale This Friday, October 27





HAUSER US TOUR DATES:

Friday, May 31, 2024 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

Saturday, June 1, 2024 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

Sunday, June 2, 2024 - Orlando, FL - Walt Disney Theater

Tuesday, June 4, 2024 - Virginia Beach, VA - Sandler Center

Wednesday, June 5, 2024 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

Thursday, June 6, 2024 - New York, NY - Carnegie Hall

Saturday, June 8, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Sunday, June 9, 2024 - Detroit, MI - Fisher Theatre

Tuesday, June 11, 2024 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre

Thursday, June 13, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

Friday, June 14, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Ravinia Festival

Saturday, June 15, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Monday, June 17, 2024 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Performing Arts Center

Tuesday, June 18, 2024 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

Thursday, June 20, 2024 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

Friday, June 21, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater

Saturday, June 22, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV - Wynn Las Vegas - Encore Theater

Sunday, June 23, 2024 - Costa Mesa, CA - Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Mesa Arts Center

Thursday, June 27, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

Friday, June 28, 2024 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

Saturday, June 29, 2024 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater



The news arrives on the heels of his forthcoming holiday album release, CHRISTMAS, set to arrive this Friday, October 27. Available for preorder now, the first track "Amazing Grace" is out now alongside an epic visual of the dynamic cellist performing at the prestigious French Pavilion in his homeland of Croatia.



On Christmas, HAUSER has selected 14 holiday perennials, including eight seasonal carols beloved all over the world, four popular Christmas hits from The Great American Songbook, and two of the cellist's favorite melodies of the spirit - the American hymn "Amazing Grace" and Mozart's sublime sacred aria "Laudate Dominum." Christmas includes seasonal standards like "Silent Night," "Adeste Fideles (O Come, All Ye Faithful)," "Angels We Have Heard on High," "The First Noël," "The

CHRISTMAS by HAUSER will bring the joy, nostalgia, and warmth of the holiday season to audiences worldwide.



HAUSER - CHRISTMAS TRACKLIST:

RELEASE DATE: OCTOBER 27, 2023

The First Noël

White Christmas

Carol of the Bells

O

O Holy Night

Silent Night

Angels We Have Heard on High

The Christmas Song

I'll Be Home for Christmas

Have Yourself a Merry

The

Adeste Fideles

Laudate Dominum

Amazing Grace



Following an incredible 10-year run as half of 2CELLOS, global superstar HAUSER has ushered in a new era as a solo artist and visual concept creator, using his innovative musical skills and irresistible charisma to bring a new wave of cello music to fans everywhere. Making his solo debut in 2020 with the release of Classic and The Player in 2022, HAUSER has amassed over a billion audio streams and 4 billion video views globally. Revered globally for his captivating live performance, the Croatian musician is a phenomenon that thrives on audience interaction, hitting the stage in over 40 countries across the globe (including historic venues like New York City's New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, international superstar cellist HAUSERannounces dates for his first ever solo U.S. tour in Spring 2024. Known for his captivating live performances, HAUSER is set to kick off his U.S. tour May 31 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL with additional stops at Carnegie Hall in New York City (June 6), Ravinia Festival in Chicago, IL (June 14), Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN (June 15), and Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, CA (June 27), to name a few. Tickets for the 2024 U.S. tour will be available to the general public this Friday, October 27th at 12PM local time. Making his solo debut in 2020 with the release of Classic and The Player in 2022, HAUSER has amassed over a billion audio streams and 4 billion video views globally. Revered globally for his captivating live performance, the Croatian musician is a phenomenon that thrives on audience interaction, hitting the stage in over 40 countries across the globe (including historic venues like New York City's Radio City Music Hall and London's Royal Albert Hall) and performing alongside such wide-ranging acts as Andrea Bocelli, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Elton John. His electric stage presence has also led to several high-profile appearances, including an opening night performance at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival, performing at the Vatican for the Pope, and special features for both the NFL and UEFA. Named one of People Magazine's 2022 Sexiest Men Alive and featured by the likes of Rolling Stone, Forbes, and The New York Times, HAUSER has graced the stage for numerous broadcast performances, most recently adding Love Island to a long resume of appearances that includes The Bachelorette, TODAY Show, Good Morning America, Ellen, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CNN en Español and more.



