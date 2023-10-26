Abbey Cone Celebrates Love's Simple Moments With "Coffee With You" Official Visualizer





YouTube: youtube.com/c/abbeycone New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, independent vocal powerhouse Abbey Cone shares the official visualizer for her latest single, "Coffee With You." The video stars Cone alongside her boyfriend and collaborator Nathan Spicer (Ryan Hurd, Tim McGraw) celebrating the simple moments of love that seem so little, yet mean so much.Co-written by Cone, Ben Roberts (Carolina Story) and Chris August (Keith Urban, Hootie & The Blowfish), the cozy love ballad was inspired by a famous quote from Johnny Cash; when he was asked what his description of paradise was, he responded "this morning, with her, having coffee.""This is my last release of the year before I go back into hibernation to make more music," says Cone. "I'll leave you with this and hope you snuggle someone you love during the upcoming winter season while listening to it; your lover, your dogs, your cats... anyone you love. It's less about coffee and more about finding and appreciating someone you can say nothing and everything with (and also it's about coffee, because duh).""Coffee With You" comes on the heels of the success of Cone's debut single as an independent artist, "If You Were A Song." The track amassed more than 6M streams since its April release and is still streaming on Spotify's Hot Country playlist. This summer, Cone made her Grand Ole Opry debut, graced the cover of Spotify's Fresh Finds All-Genre playlist, and recently opened for LeAnn Rimes.Abbey Cone moved to Nashville when she was just 16. By her early twenties, she was co-writing with some of Music City's best-known songwriters (Lori McKenna, Heather Morgan, Jason Duke), and garnered national exposure in 2021 with her debut single, "Rhinestone Ring." Known for her emotionally resonant songwriting filled with palpable realness and vulnerability, Cone's music connects with the newest generation of Country listeners and beyond, landing her induction into CMT's Next Women of Country Class of 2020 and recognition on Pandora's 10 Country Artists To Watch in 2022.Website: abbeycone.comInstagram: instagram.com/abbeyconeTikTok: tiktok.com/@abbeyconeFacebook: facebook.com/abbeyconemusicTwitter: twitter.com/abbeyconeYouTube: youtube.com/c/abbeycone



