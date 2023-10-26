Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 26/10/2023

JD Reynolds To Release A Christmas Single For Singles 'Santa Please (This Christmas)'

Hot Songs Around The World

Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
245 entries in 22 charts
(It Goes Like) Nanana
Peggy Gou
186 entries in 16 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
224 entries in 27 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
112 entries in 23 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
283 entries in 20 charts
Sprinter
Dave & Central Cee
318 entries in 20 charts
Calm Down
Rema
936 entries in 23 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
358 entries in 27 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
231 entries in 12 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
302 entries in 13 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
197 entries in 15 charts
JD Reynolds To Release A Christmas Single For Singles 'Santa Please (This Christmas)'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country music artist, actress, choreographer, and Aussie bombshell, JD Reynolds, is searching for magic this year with the release of her first holiday song, "Santa Please (This Christmas)", releasing November 10. The ultimate Christmas single for the singles around the world, "Santa Please" is playfully amorous, begging for love this Christmas.

"Being single at Christmas can be lonely for some people. We all want a love written in the stars, and that's not too much to ask Santa for, right?" states the hit singer-songwriter, who possesses multiple Australian Country Radio No. 1 songs. "After all, Christmas is the time for wishes to come true."

Beautiful and bubbly, JD Reynolds flirtatiously encapsulates the longing for a love that's written in the stars with "Santa Please." The charming artist makes a case for a heartfelt holiday as she sings "I've been good...considering."

"I want to bring some joy and hope to all the single people at Christmas looking for love,"continues JD. "Let's all tell Santa what we want, and he can work his magic this Christmas."

"Santa Please (This Christmas)" will be available on all platforms November 10. Pre-save for "Santa Please" is available now HERE [https://ffm.to/santaplease]. "JD Reynolds is just a joy and we are thrilled to help spread that joy during the holidays,"states Dawn DeJongh, owner of Burning Ground Entertainment. For more on JD Reynolds, visit www.jdreynoldsofficial.com and follow her on social media @JDReynoldsOfficial.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0104210 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0039150714874268 secs