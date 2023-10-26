Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 26/10/2023

Levels Sign To SharpTone & Share 'Pulse'

Levels Sign To SharpTone & Share 'Pulse'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) SharpTone Records is pleased to welcome Central Arkansas-based quartet Levels - Kolby Carignan [vocals], Jager Felice [guitar], Jacob Hubbard [bass], and Dalton Kennerly [drums] - to its global roster.
To celebrate the news, watch the video for their new single "Pulse"!

Since emerging in 2016, Levels have consistently challenged themselves and the culture of heavy music. Following the 2018 release of the self-titled Levels LP, their signature style evolved across fan favorite singles such as "Encapsulate," "Eon," and "Chauvinist," which amassed over 649K Spotify streams and counting.

Along the way, the band performed alongside everyone from VRSTY and Glass Hands to Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, Oceano, and more. The band also powered this rise in D.I.Y. fashion, recording, mixing, and producing the songs and shooting and even editing their own videos.

During 2023, they entered KonKrete Studios with producer Jonathan Dolese to record new music. The musicians channeled inspirations as diverse as Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, The Prodigy, Poppy, and Static-X in addition to jungle, trance, and house.






