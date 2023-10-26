Philadelphia Art-Rock Duo Tulipomania Presents New Single 'Then And Only Then', An Anthem Of Mutability And Catharsis





Alternately categorized as cult synth punks, glam-leaning, post-punk, art-rock and muscular chamber pop, Tulipomania is Tom Murray (lead vocals, synthesizer, electronic percussion) and Cheryl Gelover (synthesizer, background vocals), who first began their collaboration through projects for experimental film and animation classes. The duo now known as Tulipomania has evolved from those experiences.



"Memory is malleable - the song explores mutability. Lyrically, it's an internal struggle - sonically it projects that energy into the external world.Catharsis. Of course, the effectiveness of that strategy is debatable - that's the fun of it for those who can appreciate the irony - "knock yourself out". We do however believe the ultimate failure is apathy - never give up - the stakes are too high," says Cheryl Gelover.



Tom Murray adds, "It's about wearing yourself out trying to answer the unanswerable. Dealing with endless, groundless self-serving tales. Deciding to keep moving in the absence of a clear destination. Meditative frustration. Finding a groove to loop into - not answering is the answer."



Earlier, the duo released the album's lead track 'You Had to Be There', followed by a remix by UK music legend Martyn Ware (Heaven 17, The Human League) and Charles Stooke, which is featured on WIRE Magazine's cover-mounted Wiretapper CD compilation for October.



Its animated music video, featuring lip sync, original and vintage footage shot frame by frame, collaged on sheets of black paper - is an official selection at the CutOut Fest International festival of animation and digital art this November in Mexico. The 'Dreaming of Sleep' album sees the duo heavily immersed in electronic means of creation. With cover artwork by Michael Speed, senior designer at Beggars Group London, this record involves Executive Producer



Described as 'artistic and inventive' and 'gorgeous', Tulipomania's animated music videos have been featured in film festivals worldwide. Numerous such festivals have already showcased this new video as an official selection, including the Leeds International Film Festival (UK), StopTrik (Croatia, Poland), AniFilm (Czech Republic), Insomnia (Russia) and Malatesta (Italy) with the Montreal International Animation Film Festival - Animaze awarding it an Honorable Mention.



Tulipomania also created animated music videos - 'Hush' and 'Shock To The Body' - for Cabaret Voltaire founder / frontman Stephen Mallinder in support of his solo album 'tick, tick, tick' (out now via Dais Records).



Music and lyrics written by Tulipomania





Cheryl Gelover - keyboards and vocals

Tom Murray - bass, drums, keyboards and lead vocals

Produced and recorded by Tulipomania and Richard Hartline



Film directors / animators - Cheryl Gelover and Tom Murray

Cover artwork created by Michael Speed



ALBUM TRACK LIST:

1. You Had To Be There 03:32

2. And Then 02:49

3. Do You Remember? 03:04

4. From D.C. To Daylight 03:18

5. Fades Away 02:55

6. Then And Only Then 03:05

7. Blank-Gone It's Gone 02:57

8. Shines On 02:53

9. It's About Time 03:43

