Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce Launches Globally December 1, 2023





RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - a record-setting worldwide concert tour that spanned 56 shows, 39 cities, and 12 countries - from its inception to the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.



Received with extraordinary acclaim by International and US media alike, Beyoncé's outstanding performance during RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, acceptance, and shared joy. Its maximalist production welcomed more than 2.7 million fans from around the world, who travelled across oceans to enjoy Club RENAISSANCE. Now, millions of moviegoers will get caught up in the Joy Parade, the monumental dance party that celebrates everyone's right to be themselves, close to home.



RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ, will be made available to millions of moviegoers around the world, as it is expected to open in thousands of movie theaters globally beginning Friday, December 1, 2023.



The experience will air Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with multiple showtimes programmed throughout the day. Tickets for all standard domestic showtimes will start at $22 plus tax, with comparable pricing at international locations; RENAISSANCE will also be available in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and other branded premium large format screens.



AMC moviegoers may purchase tickets now for all US AMC locations at amctheatres.com and Fandango.com.

Beginning November 9, international fans can see showtimes and purchase tickets at participating locations by visiting: BeyonceFilm.com.

