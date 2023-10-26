Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 26/10/2023

Oliver Pigott, A Finalist On Canadian Idol, Embarks On A Heartfelt Musical Journey With His Debut Single In The US

Hot Songs Around The World

Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
245 entries in 22 charts
(It Goes Like) Nanana
Peggy Gou
186 entries in 16 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
224 entries in 27 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
112 entries in 23 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
283 entries in 20 charts
Sprinter
Dave & Central Cee
318 entries in 20 charts
Calm Down
Rema
936 entries in 23 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
358 entries in 27 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
231 entries in 12 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
302 entries in 13 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
197 entries in 15 charts
Oliver Pigott, A Finalist On Canadian Idol, Embarks On A Heartfelt Musical Journey With His Debut Single In The US
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Canadian Folk & Soul artist Oliver Pigott takes listeners on a journey of self-reflection in his first US single, "Eyes My Daddy Gave Me," available everywhere now. A modern-day Jim Croce, Oliver Pigott - who has penned songs for television series and films including Lost Angels, Being Erica and The Next Step - releases an Americana-inspired song that transcends genres, offering listeners a soulful journey through life's trials and triumphs.

"The first song I wrote on American soil was 'Eyes My Daddy Gave Me,'" states Oliver Pigott. "As a new father of twin sons, I was aware of the responsibility that lay before me to guide them and lead the way." This sentiment forms the emotional core of the song, making it a touching tribute to the transformative power of fatherhood.

The song's genesis was particularly poignant for Pigott. "Having lost my father to cancer when I was eight, music was my way of remaining connected to his musical spirit," he revealed. It was in a quiet moment of reflection that the idea for the song emerged. "Sharing what I had with my wife, she encouraged me to highlight the line 'Eyes My Daddy Gave Me.' Within thirty minutes, the song emerged," he added.

With its emotive lyrics, soulful melodies, and Oliver Pigott's captivating vocals, "Eyes My Daddy Gave Me" is poised to make a significant impact on the music scene. "We are excited to see the impact of Oliver's first single in the United States," states Dawn DeJongh, owner of Burning Ground Entertainment.








Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0127110 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0048959255218506 secs