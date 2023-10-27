Sensorium Galaxy And Carl Cox Redefine VR Shows As Intermundium Premieres



Available for free, Intermundium marks the official launch of the Sensorium Galaxy, an advanced multiplayer cross-platform metaverse crafted with cutting-edge technologies. While the show can be experienced in a breathtaking 2D streaming on channels like YouTube, Sensorium's website and Sensorium mobile app, the pinnacle of immersion is through two VR formats: VR-360 and full-fledged VR.



The VR-360 format will soon be available for standalone VR headsets. This theatrical VR-360 format will transport viewers into the heart of the action, immersing them in a progressive digital performance as the entire environment morphs around them in sync with the music, brought to life by the hyper-realistic avatar.



The full-fledged VR format empowers users to tailor their experience. They can opt to be in the fan zone, directly facing Carl's avatar, join the energised virtual crowd on the dance floor, or explore the expansive lodges of the futuristic, levitating concert module in the PRISM world where Intermundium is set. Exclusive to this format, users enter Intermundium through a Shuttle, a dedicated space vessel where they can make a selection of their avatar appearance to best match their mood. Before stepping onto the showfloor, users can also spend time engaging in unscripted conversations with generative-AI avatars, extending socialisation and the feeling of immersion to a new level. Once on the stage, participants can interact and converse with other users, enabling amplified emotions compared to real-life shows.



Designed for the most advanced VR headsets, the full-fledged experience is optimised for PCVR and remains compatible with all major VR headsets currently available.



Sensorium Galaxy's inception was made possible by cutting-edge technologies implemented by Sensorium. This includes advanced photogrammetry processes for realistic avatars of the artists, top-tier motion capture tech that produced 3,500 lifelike dance movements to animate them, and a proprietary technology for creating the virtual being personalities that drives Conversational AI experiences with the Sensorium Galaxy inhabitants. All these innovations are brought to life using Unreal Engine 5, the game engine behind today's most sophisticated game titles. Within this advanced environment, artists have the freedom to unleash their art without constraints.



Carl Cox said, "I've always been about pushing boundaries, sharing the love of music, and enhancing electronic music culture. I truly understood what was possible when I first saw my avatar and literally did a double-take! I thought, 'This is now a reality - or should I say virtual reality?' It has been really interesting to see things develop to the point where I can share my experiences with like-minded individuals anywhere on Earth - or beyond!"







Intermundium is freely accessible across multiple platforms: the Sensorium Galaxy Website (2D Stream), YouTube (2D Stream), App Store and Google Play apps (2D Stream), and on both Steam and the Epic Games Store (Full-fledged VR, Desktop PC) with the VR-360 format to be launched in the near future.

Watch a show preview here: https://youtu.be/Pait8IFzQ3o



From warm-up DJ at the birth of Acid House to global headliner, Carl Cox continues to inspire and influence audiences and artists. He remains at the very top of his game and continues to innovate and thrill music-lovers on the world's biggest stages. His career in many ways is the story of club culture and an inspiration to those who choose to follow their dreams.

