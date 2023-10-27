Music Superstar Shakira Is The New Brand Ambassador For Epson Latin America



As a multi-Grammy and Latin Grammy award-winning artist, philanthropist, and UNICEF

"I admire companies that open doors for others to find their voice and be the architects of their own futures," said Shakira. "I'm happy to partner with a brand like Epson that enriches lives with innovative technologies that help individuals and businesses be more creative, communicate better and see their visions come to life."



As a cultural influencer and change trailblazer, the Colombian singer and songwriter's commitment to improving access to education for children in underprivileged communities reflects Epson's purpose to enhance lives and help create a better world through efficient, compact and precise innovation. Together, Epson and



"Shakira is an icon of creativity with unsurpassed passion for the people of Latin America," said Keith Kratzberg, President and CEO at Epson America. "She projects originality and brilliance - cornerstone values for Epson - and our partnership will inspire consumers and businesses alike to turn their ideas into reality."

For more information on this exciting collaboration, please visit latin.epson.com/shakira.







In 24 hours, Shakira's latest release, "SHAKIRA || BZRP New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Epson America, Inc., a worldwide technology leader, announced global icon Shakira as its brand ambassador for Epson Latin America. Shakira, who embodies a vibrant culture boasting a zeal for life and creativity, is the new face for Epson's innovative technology solutions.As a multi-Grammy and Latin Grammy award-winning artist, philanthropist, and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Shakira is always creating new opportunities and tackling each new creative project with bold ideas. The multi-year partnership will focus on enriching and simplifying people's lives through Epson's technology solutions for home and business. Epson will roll out a series of original campaigns in Latin America featuring Shakira as its ambassador across several communication channels and social media."I admire companies that open doors for others to find their voice and be the architects of their own futures," said Shakira. "I'm happy to partner with a brand like Epson that enriches lives with innovative technologies that help individuals and businesses be more creative, communicate better and see their visions come to life."As a cultural influencer and change trailblazer, the Colombian singer and songwriter's commitment to improving access to education for children in underprivileged communities reflects Epson's purpose to enhance lives and help create a better world through efficient, compact and precise innovation. Together, Epson and Shakira aspire to be an engine of positive change and creative inspiration."Shakira is an icon of creativity with unsurpassed passion for the people of Latin America," said Keith Kratzberg, President and CEO at Epson America. "She projects originality and brilliance - cornerstone values for Epson - and our partnership will inspire consumers and businesses alike to turn their ideas into reality."For more information on this exciting collaboration, please visit latin.epson.com/shakira. Shakira is a Colombian singer-songwriter and multi-GRAMMY® award winner. She has sold over 95 million records worldwide and has won numerous awards including three GRAMMYs®, twelve Latin GRAMMYs®, and multiple World Music Awards, American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards, to name a few. She is one of the most-viewed female artist, and one of the top-10 artists overall of all time on YouTube with over 20 billion cumulative views, and the most-streamed female Latin artist of all time on Spotify. Shakira's last album " El Dorado " ranked #1 on iTunes in 37 Countries, won Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2017 Latin GRAMMY® Awards, and Best Latin Pop Album at the 2018 GRAMMY® Awards. With over 10 billion streams, it is one of the most-streamed female albums of all time. Her single "Monotonía," featuring Ozuna, broke records becoming the biggest Spanish language debut of 2022, the biggest solo female debut on YouTube and the biggest debut of her career. Upon its release, the video was #1 trending on YouTube, both globally and in over 20 countries on the YouTube Music chart. It also continues to be #1 on Billboard's Latin Airplay and Tropical Airplay charts. In September, Shakira received the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards, and in honor of her award put on a breathtaking performance of her greatest hits.In 24 hours, Shakira's latest release, "SHAKIRA || BZRP Music Sessions #53" made history both on Spotify with over 14 million streams and on YouTube with over 52 million views. The song debuted at #9 on the Billboard Hot 100 is another historic moment for Shakira as she is the first solo woman to reach the Top 10 on the chart with a song recorded in Spanish. It is also the Spanish language song with most streams in a single day in Spotify history. She has also broken the all-time record for most monthly listeners for a Latin artist in Spotify history! BZRP Music Sessions #53 became the fastest Latin song to reach 100 million streams and debuted #12 on the Billboard charts. She is currently recording her next studio album.



