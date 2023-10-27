The Rolling Stones & Lady Gaga "Sweet Sounds Of Heaven" Video Out Now





Hackney Diamonds marks The Stones (Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood) first album produced by producer and musician Andrew Watt. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Last week The Rolling Stones took over New York City club, Racket NYC to celebrate the release of their highly anticipated new album Hackney Diamonds, the band's first album of new material in eighteen years. With DJ Questlove spinning, the celebration quickly turned into a rock show when Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood took the stage to perform 7 songs from the new album and iconic hits - "Shattered," "Angry," "Whole Wide World," "Tumbling Dice," "Bite My Head Off," "Jumpin' Jack Flash" and Lady Gaga joined the band on stage to perform their single "Sweet Sounds of Heaven" to a packed house.A video of The Rolling Stones and Lady Gaga's performance of "Sweet Sounds of Heaven" is out now.Stream / Buy Hackney Diamonds here: https://amzn.to/3tLe9bTHackney Diamonds is their first studio set of new material since 2005's A Bigger Bang. Since then, the Stones have continued to smash box office records on a series of global sell-out tours and released 2016's GRAMMY Award winning Blue & Lonesome, which featured their brilliant versions of many of the blues tracks that helped shape their sound, and topped album charts around the world. Last year, they thrilled European audiences totalling nearly a quarter of a million on the anniversary Sixty tour. The Rolling Stones have sold over 250 million albums worldwide.Hackney Diamonds marks The Stones (Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood) first album produced by producer and musician Andrew Watt.



