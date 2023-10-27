Maestro - The Original Soundtrack Album





The album will be released digitally on November 17, 2023, and on CD and vinyl on December 1. A taster track featuring an excerpt from the Finale of Mahler's Symphony No. 2 "



Maestro's director and star has been surrounded and captivated by classical music since childhood. "Many an opera and classical album were playing in our house growing up," recalled Bradley Cooper, who was speaking before the current SAG-AFTRA strike. "I spent hours conducting an imaginary orchestra to the best of my 8-year-old ability. There was one recording of Leonard Bernstein on heavy rotation. So the pilot light I needed to make Maestro turned on many years before I actually came across the project."



Cooper, who also co-wrote Maestro with Josh Singer, worked closely with Bernstein's three children, Jamie, Nina and



"Bernstein, from a very young age and throughout his life, was all about building bridges," says Yannick Nézet-Séguin. "While his artistic output left him unclassifiable, performing and composing for symphony orchestras, Broadway shows, film, and ballet, he constantly fought society's urge to categorize him, to pigeonhole him into one genre or another."



The album reflects that uncategorisable musical character, presenting excerpts from works as varied as West Side Story, Candide, On the Town, Mass, Chichester Psalms and Symphonies Nos. 2 and 3, among others. It also includes music by Beethoven, Mahler, Schumann and Walton, used to illustrate key moments in Bernstein's career and marriage. It was with Schumann's "Manfred" Overture, for example, that he made his debut with the New York Philharmonic at the age of just 25, standing in at the last moment for an indisposed Bruno Walter.



Dr



DG is currently reissuing a number of the landmark recordings Bernstein made with the Yellow Label during the last decade or so of his life. Out on December 1 (digitally and on 2 CDs), The Maestro - Very Best of Bernstein is a compilation album offering the perfect introduction to his work, while his iconic recording of Mahler's Symphony No. 2 with the New York Philharmonic is available now on 2 LPs. Bernstein's readings of Mozart's Symphonies Nos. 35 "Haffner" and 41 "

